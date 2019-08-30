What does high school football mean to you?

As a second-grade teacher in the St. Joseph school district, each fall season means another start to a school year. While it marks an end to a fun summer of swimming, baseball and vacations, it also serves as a fresh beginning for our community. At St. Joseph-Ogden High School, it also means the start of something we always look forward to — high school football.

During my high school days, I always enjoyed attending games on Friday nights, hanging out with my friends and cheering on my team, but football never really had a big impact on my life. That was until I got married, had kids and moved to St. Joseph over a decade ago.

Now, with my son, Brayden, entering his senior season, I can say I’ve become a true “football mom.” It’s fun to see our community pack the field each Friday night, wearing our school colors with pride, as we cheer on the Spartans.

Participation from our fan base helps bring us together and creates a positive atmosphere for not only the team, but the entire community. Whether it’s helping with a team meal or hanging signs throughout the town, it’s important for our boys to know they have our support.

The thing I’ve learned most about being a “converted” high school football fan is that it’s more than the wins and losses, or the tackles and touchdowns. It’s really about the experiences and relationships built over time that we all will benefit from.

Football has taught Brayden and me many life lessons, which is invaluable. Good luck to everyone! Go Spartans!