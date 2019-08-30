What does high school football mean to you?

Friday night under the lights is the best part of Urbana football. Game day brings an intensity that practice cannot replicate, and it’s so fun to celebrate when players perform well.

+4 Season preview: Family component bands Tigers together, as does their desire to succeed This year’s Urbana seniors have won just two games in their high school careers, but they are determined to change the record.

As the team prepares to run through the line of cheerleaders and band onto the field, I tear up every week. I can’t help myself; I know how hungry the players are to succeed in front of the crowd.

For 21 seasons I’ve cheered from the sidelines and the stands as our teams have taken 10 or more opportunities to show off the hard work they put in the previous year. As a coach’s wife, I understand that as fun as games are, the real work takes place in the offseason, and those that commit to engaging in the process open the door to opportunity.

Football is more than a seasonal game. It’s an opportunity to learn the value of working together. Eleven players must be in position to successfully execute one play. This requires them to study game film, to perform their job with precision and to trust that 10 teammates will do the same. In a time when everything in society is about instant gratification, football provides an opportunity to learn discipline and commitment in both mundane and intense situations. This is an important life skill that serves players well the rest of their lives.

Football also creates opportunities to learn and practice leadership skills, develops physical fitness and mental discipline, and for many, it opens doors to attend college. While all athletics provide several of the opportunities I’ve listed here, what other sport will you find where almost anyone has a place on the field? I have watched teammates standing at 5-foot-5 and 6-2 with 100 pounds between them line up next to each other on the field for the national anthem. There is a place for almost everyone on a football team, and that comes close to what I love most about Urbana football.

But what I love most about Urbana football is that it’s a safe space to learn. Life often includes false starts and second chances. We all need someone who sees our potential and believes in us, and while there are consequences for poor decisions, there is always an opportunity for a fresh start.

Each fall a new team begins with a new record of 0-0. It’s an opportunity waiting for someone to seize it. We’re thankful for another fresh start, and we look forward to connecting with the community in new ways as well.