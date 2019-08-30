What does high school football mean to you?

I was recently asked what does VG/H football mean to me. In one word: FAMILY. Once you become part of the football family, you have friendships that last a lifetime.

I have spent many years as a football mom with my two sons (Skylur, age 22, and Huntur, age 20) growing up and playing through the youth football program and all through high school, and our daughter (Taylur, age 15) is currently a high school football cheerleader.

I have spent many years trying to be as involved as I can in a sport that I love to watch. I have volunteered my time to help the program through feeding the football team, in T-shirt sales, handing out the annual football program and then with the Fight Like a Blue Devil Campaign for breast cancer.

My husband Travis and I (along with help) have continued to paint the game and practice fields, work the chain gang on Friday nights (along with our sons), collect money at the gates for games, work in the press box for JFL games on Saturdays and even come out to watch the JV and freshman games.

Although I no longer have a player on the team, I have known most of these kids since they were little and enjoy watching them grow up before my very eyes. My husband and I have spent many of our wedding anniversaries at the field watching the boys play, and I would not want to be anywhere else.

I feel that it is important to be involved and stay involved as this is about all the kids in the program, and not just my own. The biggest impact this has had on my life is seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, knowing someone did something nice for them, and expecting nothing in return.