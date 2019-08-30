What does high school football mean to you?

Being a part of the football team has given me many opportunities and has taught me many things that I could never learn if I never played this sport.

Football means many things to me, but the three biggest things that I have learned from football are: sacrifice, mindset and tenacity.

In football you have to sacrifice a lot of things.

You no longer put yourself first in this sport. This sport truly shows that everyone has to work together in order for everything to run smoothly.

My coach has always told us that mindset is everything. How you think is how your body will follow.

Before I played football, I never understood what the word tenacity truly meant, but after playing, I realize how important it is, not just in sports but especially in football. You can’t just quit or give up — you have to always give it your hardest and you will find the most tenacious athletes between the lines.

Football has impacted me in more ways than one. It’s given me more opportunities than I thought imaginable. It has built me into an athlete. It has given me mental and physical strength that I never thought I would achieve. And, most of all, it has shown me the attitude and mindset that I need to carry on for the rest of my life.

I think being a part of a football team is something really special that I think everyone should get to experience.

The atmosphere and bonds built in this sport are unlike any other sport. Being a part of a football team holds you to the highest standards.