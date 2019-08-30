What does high school football mean to you?
When I think of LeRoy High School football, I think of family, tradition and community.
Over the past 48 years, I have been a very proud member of the LeRoy football family. I am a coach’s wife, coach’s mother, a former player’s mother and grandmother of a current player. My Panther football roots run deep, and I could not be any prouder to be a part of this family tradition.
The faces of players, coaches and families have changed over time, but the one constant I have seen over these past 48 years has been the loyal football following of our community. I am proud to say that the tradition endures today.
Our family includes coaches, young and old. Their wives and children, who sacrifice so much time for the football program. The countless volunteers who donate their valuable time and energy, including ticket takers, statisticians, tower workers and chain gang members. Mothers who happily prepare team meals and decorate the town, and our proud and ever-growing alumni following.
The LeRoy community recognizes the strong need for our youth to be involved and also the community’s need to be involved in our young people’s lives. I have witnessed how football can build character, develop self-discipline and strengthen a sense of family. I’ve watched our young people grow into young adults who learn to recognize and are humbled by the support they receive from their family and community.
It warms my heart to see so many former LeRoy players at the football field. They have come back to coach, volunteer, as fans or maybe as fathers to watch their own athletes compete. Whatever the reason is, to me it shows a respect for our football program and a respect for our community. It shows that LeRoy is doing something right for our youth. We are all Panther proud.