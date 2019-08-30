What does high school football mean to you?

High school football has played a big role in my life for the last five years as the athletic trainer at Argenta-Oreana High School. The sport represents hard work and determination while working toward a common goal, which is shown by the players and coaches, but also by others such as the administration, parents and the AT, who are supporting members.

Football season, more than any sport, is when I have the pleasure of watching boys grow into young men over the course of four years. During these four years, the athletes grow physically but also mentally and in maturity. This growth in maturity level and mental toughness through sport is something that will remain with them as they become young adults.

Football is a sport of energy and intensity, which makes it very enjoyable to be involved with. This energy comes from the players, the student body and the community, which generally sets the tone for the school year. It’s fun to be heavily involved in an extremely competitive sport. Football is one of the few sports which demands complete cohesiveness and trust between the players and coaches to strive toward the goal to win.

Football season is very important because of the relationships I build with the players and coaches. This relationship as a female must be very professionally maintained by the support of the administration and parents in such a male-dominated sport. It is important as a female AT that in certain situations a coach or at least other athletes must always be present.

The appreciation they show toward my time with caring for athletes is often very rewarding and treasured. Sometimes outside of treating injuries, it is my pleasure to be a sounding board for both athletes and coaches in order to help cope with some frustrations throughout the season. This appreciation is a wonderful part of the job and a major reason why football is important to me and impacts my life each season.