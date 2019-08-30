What does high school football mean to you?

The high school football season kicks off soon, which brings a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment to teamwork for players and coaches.

What does high school football mean to me? That is a difficult question to answer because there are so many responses. For me, the season means many, many hours away from home for my husband and sons. Not only are there weightlifting sessions, community service projects and practices, but also for the players, there is working on and completing school assignments to remain eligible.

Since I grew up with no brothers involved in football, I assumed the team just showed up on Friday nights and played! Boy, was I wrong!

Pat Lashmet, wife of longtime Catlin football coach Don Lashmet, taught me all about being a coach’s wife. We rarely, if ever, missed a varsity game, took all of our children (seven) and jogged up and down the sidelines to follow the plays.

Over the last 45 years, I have been a coach’s wife, a players’ mom, a coaches’ mom and soon will be a player’s grandma. Supporting my family by attending football games seemed natural. I wanted to be with them wherever they were.

Most importantly, I have witnessed the positive impact football has had on so many young men. Being a successful coach is like being a successful teacher or a nurse. Not everyone fits in that mold.

High school coaches don’t give their time and commitment to make money. They give to the young athletes the values and life lessons learned from sports. The impact high school football has made on me is it’s a way of life in the fall — a special life and one I wouldn’t change.

There is truly something special about “Friday night lights” in a small, rural American community.