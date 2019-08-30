What does high school football mean to you?

My sophomore year in high school, I began shadowing our school’s athletic trainer, an experience that kicked off my career path as an athletic trainer.

I have been on the sidelines at high school football games for nearly 25 years — beginning as a student, then for the past 17 years as a certified athletic trainer.

Being involved with football has challenged me to continually grow as a professional. Because football is a contact sport with a large number of participants, I have had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of injuries and athletes.

Football, more than any other sport I have worked with, is a male-dominated sport. Early in my career I found I often had to prove that I understood the sport and the physicality of the sport simply because of my gender.

Now, with so many years of experience on the sidelines I have the full trust and respect of the coaches, athletes and parents that I work with.

Occasionally I will meet an official or opposing coach who assumes I don’t belong on the sidelines, but I let my knowledge and expertise speak for itself.

All athletes deserve qualified medical care if they experience an injury during their athletic career. I am fortunate enough to be able to be the first line of care many athletes encounter after an injury.

Helping an athlete from the onset of an injury through the rehab process and back to full participation is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job.