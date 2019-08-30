What does high school football mean to you?

Most of the time, I enjoy being behind the scenes when it comes to football.

My husband is naturally more outgoing, interviews well and is vastly more knowledgeable about the game (as he should be). I still have no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to trips this or trey that, and to some, that may seem like I don’t take an interest. But that is far from the case.

Football is the foundation of our family. While that sentence feels dramatic as I type it, other coaches’ wives will know exactly what I mean.

Andy and I have been together for 14 years, married for almost nine, and football has always been part of the equation. It determined the date for our wedding, was a major factor in the house we recently purchased (which had to accommodate our Tuesday night team dinners) and countless other decisions in between.

There are long days and nights away from home (and our three young kids), phone calls and texts at all hours, film, planning, meetings, field maintenance, more film — the list goes on. But I’m not complaining. I knew what I was getting myself into; he coached before we met, but that is not what any of this is really about.

Our family’s love for the town of Tuscola, these kids and this program is beyond what any of them will ever know. Even though neither of us is originally from Tuscola, neither of us can imagine calling anywhere else home. Our kids are growing up with so many big brothers and extended families; I’m a little jealous of the memories they’ll have of their childhood.

I know my husband feels guilty because for a good part of the year he spends more time with other people’s kids than our own. But to me, my kids have the best example of what they should aspire to be when they grow up.

My husband probably doesn’t know this, but I admire him in many ways.

He’s known what he wanted to do since he was born. He loves the game of football, he loves kids and gets to live his passion on a daily basis. He puts his all into everything he does and is always striving to better himself and the people around him.

He cares about his players like they are his own kids, and whether they need help with football or changing a flat tire, he would be there in a moment’s notice. He’s teaching them so much more than just how to play a game. My main priority is to continue to support my husband and the program however I can, so that they can continue to be successful for as long as we are able.

This article was supposed to be more about what football means to me and the impact it’s had on my life, but football is our way of life. I don’t know anything else, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.