What does high school football mean to you?
I have been a “sports mom” for more years than I can count, many of those as a “football mom.”
It began when my kids were young and trying many different sports. Next were the high school years, when my sons played football and my daughter was a swimmer. Then came the college years, with my younger son playing one year of college football and all three of my kids at some point during college working for the Illinois football team.
The last 16 years have been with my older son as a high school football coach. I have never regretted a second of it, especially the years my boys were playing and coaching high school football.
I remember one game when my older son was an assistant at Centennial. I was sitting with another couple. I was on one side of the husband and his wife was on the other. Throughout the game I was chatting with the husband about different plays and things going on in the game. At one point in the game the wife asked, “How do you know all this?” I laughed and said, “I have watched a lot of football, and asked a lot of questions.”
I loved watching my sons play, and I love watching my son coach. Football was, and is, a way to connect and support my sons in a game they love so much.
A thought given to my boys by their high school coach when they were seniors: ”Football has given you so much. At some point in your life you will be asked to give back to something that has given you so much. Make sure you do.” I have seen my sons take this to heart in football and in life. I hope to be a “football mom” for many more years!