What does high school football mean to you?

As I travel through the city of Paxton in early August, I see the sadness of flowers slowly dying off from the summer heat and back to school signs posted everywhere, but there is a spirit in the air. Football is just around the corner at PBL.

Our small communities start to illuminate with colors of blue and gold. Streamers line our beautiful age-old bridges, and window fronts are painted through the downtown area. The wooden football signs and freshly printed panther paws that stripe Cherry Street welcome all to “Panther Country.”

As a student, prior staff member, coach, booster club officer and football mom, my perspective on football has grown. My thrill of football started as a young girl in high school biology class led by our head football coach. His love of the game would shine through when we would talk about football, and he reminded me that it was not just a game, but a life lesson. I had never met a man that showed so much passion for 100 yards of grass. He cared for that grass like he cared for his players.

Every Friday night, I would hurry out of volleyball practice so that I could experience high school football in Paxton. As I approached the field, I could smell the fresh-cut grass and see the fence flooded with signs rooting our boys on to victory.

The marching band is warming up and getting ready to assemble in the tunnel, pork burgers are cooking on the grill and hundreds of people are flocking to the stands as the lights shine. It’s time for Friday night lights at I-57 Stadium. Week after week, I would watch not only my classmates but my brother try to achieve greatness. No matter a 50-yard TD pass or a third-and-1 stop on defense, you could feel the spirit of what our communities were all about.

Today, this tradition continues, but my role has changed from student to coach, booster club officer, supportive aunt and, most of all, football mom. However, it was those things that brought me back every August to witness what each year’s team had worked so hard for in the months of June and July. They strived for greatness, whether it be a playoff berth or the record they would always be remembered for.

As my time as football mom comes to a close at the end of this season, as it has for so many moms in the past, I’ve learned a lot about the game and the true heart it takes to be a football player. “Football is like life — it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority,” as Vince Lombardi once described it. That is the tradition of PBL football.

Each fall, I still feel the spirit as August rolls around in our small communities. But it’s the excitement I see through the eyes of different fans, alumni, coaches and players that makes my love of the game so meaningful to me. The tradition of PBL football is not only a part of who I am. It’s in my DNA.