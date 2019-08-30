What does high school football mean to you?

The game of football teaches so many important values and life lessons for our athletes.

One of these is being selfless by being a good teammate. Our athletes are learning to put others first and make sacrifices for what’s best for the team as a whole.

The players must also be accountable for their actions and decisions both on and off the field. This helps to make them functioning members of society.

It is important for me to be involved with our Tri-County football team because these players are like my adopted sons. I want to see each and every one of them succeed now and in their lives when they become men, husbands and fathers. I hope that by me showing these boys to always help out others, they will try to do the same throughout their lives.

Season preview: After fire claims player’s house, Tri-County community lends support The Tri-County coach said the family received close to $2,100 in monetary donations from the community fundraiser, as well as clothing donations.

Many things I like to help with are lining the practice and game fields, keeping the uniforms washed and ready for game days and keeping equipment up to date.

Coach Brian Anderson, coach Ethan Brewer and myself have put countless hours into improving the storage areas for all sports teams, weight room facilities and improving the practice and game fields. The coaches are constantly putting in hours as not only coaches but also as carpenters, painters and even groundskeepers.

Helping out with the football program has shown me what influence you can have on the players. We can make them feel like someone cares about what they accomplish.

Tri-County football works to turn these athletes into fine young men who can push themselves to accomplish something great in both the game of football and also in their lives.