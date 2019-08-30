What does high school football mean to you?
When asked about what high school football means to me, or why I think it’s important, I think about teamwork. It’s important to be able to work with others, not just in athletics, but in life. I believe that being able to look outside of “me” and to focus on “we” is what gives us success.
High school football brings to mind community involvement. It was amazing to see the community support last year and how proud the team was to represent Monticello. I think about what a great reciprocal relationship this is; the team wants to give back to their community, which has always supported them. Even after their high school football careers are over, I believe the players take this concept on with them to wherever life takes them.
Being able to be a part of a team gives us empathy for others, improves communication skills, creates friendships and teaches us about loyalty. Being a part of a team can also give individuals confidence. To know you have the support and encouragement of your team can improve your own self-esteem. Teammates help you become the best version of yourself. These are great, needed skills, and high school football helps foster them.
With any football program, there are a lot of moving parts, many “teammates” outside of just the players. The coaches, the sports medicine team, the parents, school administration and, as I mentioned earlier, the community.
Teamwork goes beyond just the Friday night lights, and I’m proud to be a part of this team.