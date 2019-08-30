What does high school football mean to you?

High school football, to me, is so much more than Friday nights under the lights or wins and losses. To me, it means community and family. Our team is a family and everyone can see it. We aren’t just about winning and losing — we are about each other and growing as a team and learning how to be better people, better brothers and sons. Or a better sister and daughter, in my case.

For a while, football was everything to me. Everyone knew me because I played football. But now, I have realized that football was so much more than a sport, and that it wasn’t everything. Football allows me to be me, whether it was through playing or now taking pictures of the boys during practices and 7-on-7.

Football is an outlet for me to do what I love, and make high school something I will remember. My football career with Champaign Central High School shaped me into a better person and helped me grow.

Being a part of football team has impacted me in many ways — physically, mentally and emotionally. I had to change when football started. I had to pick my life up and realize that I couldn’t have certain friends or do certain things because it could ruin my chances of playing football.

For me, football created relationships and friendships that have changed my life. My teammates are like brothers to me, and I can always count on them for anything.

My coaches, especially Coach Turner, have taught me quite a lot this past year, all of which were lessons and advice that I still use today. The past two years with the team were some of the best years of my life. Playing was an experience that I will forever remember.

Yes, the days were long and hard. But in the end it was so worth it. I feel that it is important to be involved with the football team because it is a great environment to be in, and it can really change a person. But it doesn’t have to be just football. Being involved in high school athletics allows you to become a better person and surround yourself with good people.