What does high school football mean to you?

Friday nights, anywhere the Rockets are playing, is where we want to be.

We have always been fans, with Sandy Gorman and I graduating “a few years back” from Unity and Marguerite Rawdin raising her family in Unit 7.

We stepped it up a level when we went from fans to football moms, cheering on all of our sons as they proudly wore a Rocket football jersey during their high school careers.

Marguerite secured a spot on the sidelines in the early years of Coach Hamilton, taking pictures and sharing all of her shots with the football players, parents and coaches. She passed the monopod on to us, so to speak, about 20 years ago, and Sandy and I continue her tradition of capturing all things Unity football. No matter what brought us together, the Rocket football program made us want to stay!

We have been fortunate over the years to gather moments away from the game as well — truly encompassing a Friday night home football game at Hicks Field. From the Marching Rockets halftime show, to the Rockette dance clinic and everything in between, our cameras are flashing. The experience goes beyond the game, and we have fun with all of it!

All of us have enjoyed capturing gridiron moments for our loyal, tradition-rich Rocket family over the years. Win or lose, we document some pretty outstanding minutes that all come down to seconds every Friday night during the season. Our hope is that we capture a moment for memories that will last a lifetime.