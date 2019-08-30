What does high school football mean to you?

Football means preseason practices, sharing the weight room, going to games on Friday nights and working toward a common goal.

It is school pride, pep assemblies and an exciting start to another school year!

It’s an opportunity for players to learn and grow in teamwork, leadership and discipline as an extension of their academic curriculum. Football has served as a platform for me to engage with different staff, students and community members over the last 40 years.

I’ve gotten to know the players and their families. I’ve appreciated their stories, their friendships, watching the players become alumni and even starting families of their own.

My history at Oakwood has offered me the opportunity to keep stats, manage equipment, mow the field, coach, lead homecoming activities, decorate lockers and provide snacks. The conversations at the concession stand, the pride in seeing the field prepared for start of season and late-night homecoming float stories all make my time at Oakwood hard to capture in words.

Thinking back to the roles of women in sports when I first started, I recognize the opportunities now available. We’re seeing women officials, coaches, head athletic trainers and female athletes in male-dominated sports. Even my own two daughters have written part of their story on the sideline, becoming athletic trainers at the high school and collegiate levels. We are no longer simply “the boys of fall,” but a community united to lead, support and guide young men and women alike.

I encourage all of you to find ways to be involved with our local teams and communities. We have an opportunity to teach our youth about the benefits of service, and our teamwork not only enriches our own lives, but creates a more positive world around us.

Thank you, OHS community, for all of the memories!