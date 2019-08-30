What does high school football mean to you?

It means being bold, brave, agile and determined. Most days are hard, and the players face a lot of issues they have to learn to overcome.

With a team that size, you learn how to work, cheer and keep each other accountable for everything to come together on a Friday night.

The parents, teachers and administrators also come together throughout those nine weeks of football. From pork chop sandwiches and popcorn to all the fan gear, from team dinners to postgame bonfires, it takes a village to make this all work.

Being part of a football team as an athletic trainer allows me to interact with athletes on many different levels. My first job is to keep the athletes safe in such a physically demanding sport, and in the process players learn more about injuries and how to prevent them.

As an athletic trainer, I can also wear many hats. I can be a teacher, counselor, friend and life coach before I even tape an ankle.

The most important thing to remember is the impact we can have on those kids, and that’s why I feel it’s so important to be involved with our young athletes.

I don’t mind being a teacher, counselor or life coach. If I can help them find confidence, learn time management and take constructive criticism all while taking care of their sore joints and muscles, then that is just one perk of being an athletic trainer.