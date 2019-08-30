What does high school football mean to you?

I grew up in the small town of Fisher, where Friday night lights meant everything — everyone in town was at the game on a Friday night!

The anticipation of it led the whole town into a frenzy. And it just so happens my stepdad was the head coach for the Fisher Bunnies.

Many of my childhood memories are tied to football and everything it stands for — teamwork, toughness, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

These core values shaped my life and led me in many ways to become an athlete, a teacher and a coach.

My husband coached in Mahomet-Seymour Youth Football program before our sons were even old enough to play. Then, when my sons became old enough, I served on the MSYF Board and still do to this day. I also currently serve in a leadership role on the Bulldog Gridiron Club, a boosters organization to enhance the reputation and tradition of Mahomet-Seymour Bulldog football through financial and community outreach.

There is something special about football — the brotherhood it creates between players, the parents of players who become like family, the reflection of the health of a community in who comes out on a Friday night

When those stands are full, concession lines long, the band and cheerleaders performing, younger kids running around pretending they’re the future quarterback of Bulldog football — that’s when you know a community has a culture of success in all they do. There’s just a unique feel to Friday night lights like nothing else. Can’t wait for some Bulldog football!