What does high school football mean to you?

Many things stand out about what football means to me.

Watching my son and his dad, at that time the head football coach, get their picture taken on our annual picture night at the start of each season from the time he was 3 years old to his senior season of football was pretty special!

As a coach’s wife: doing stats, washing uniforms at the end of the season, watching game film and coaching videos (a lot of videos), driving to games all over the state and figuring out which places you might go through that have drive-thrus so you could have a meal when you finally get home!

As a teacher: seeing kids start out as classmates in kindergarten and then become teammates in high school.

I love traditions like homecoming, school songs, cheerleaders, marching bands, everyone gathering to watch the big game, senior nights and scrimmage night, which is the only night you are guaranteed a victory.

Season preview: Knights set on coveted opening win Program has not won an opener since ‘16 season

It is important to be involved. I just want to give lots of support for all the time and effort put in by the athletes and their coaches who bring communities together on Friday nights. By being involved for over 30 years, I see just how many people it takes to do the jobs that are mostly behind the scenes, but necessary for the games to be played each week.

The impact on all of the things mentioned above have given me a love for the game that has so much influence on everyone in our communities, not just the players on the field. It becomes part of the fabric of the communities’ history, lore and legends. It is exciting to be a part of it all!