What does high school football mean to you?

From the very beginning of our relationship, I knew high school football would be an important part of our lives. In fact, at our wedding, five team captains served as ushers and our ring bearer carried our wedding bands on a football!

Though practices ramp up in the summer and the season unfolds in the fall, football is really something that is central for us year-round. As a coach’s wife, being involved means I carry a heavier load at home sometimes. I proofread emails and edit documents, I offer a listening ear, I cheer on the team in all kinds of weather and I thicken my skin for criticism when it heads our way.

I do all of this because I know first-hand what a tremendously positive impact football makes on young athletes. It is a complex game that takes not just strength and grit, but intellect, too. There is nothing like the character development and discipline that comes from being part of a close-knit team whose athletes rely on one another for success and safety.

Some of my most joyful football moments have come through our experience at STM, where faith and football coexist. My husband gets to do what he does best — teach, motivate and inspire.

My two boys enjoy the perks, too — throwing spirals at practice, memorizing play calls and joining the team for “Saber jacks” on the field, post-victory. The players know our kids look up to them, and they rise to the challenge and serve as great role models. That means the world to me.

More than anything, I admire how much hard work and dedication is invested each season — by parents, community members, teachers, administrators, students and especially coaches and players. Win or lose, I love being part of a football family!