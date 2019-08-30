What does high school football mean to you?

Commitment. It seems that my family’s life revolves around football during the summer and fall months. I have two sons on the team this year. Between weightlifting, position camps, team camps and 7-on-7s it seems like it never stops.

That doesn’t include the time spent being the team mom. From organizing team meals, fundraisers, making signs, decorating the field, painting poles, fixing snacks for after away games — the list goes on and on.

I couldn’t do it without all the help from the other parents. I want to thank all the other wonderful moms and dads for their help in taking on this monumental task. The time commitment is huge, but I wouldn’t take back one second spent supporting my sons or the Arcola football team.

I cannot think of a better reward than watching the football teams run onto the field before each game to the roar of the Friday night crowd and watching them volunteer throughout the community and elementary school. The coaches do an amazing job teaching the players about giving back to the community and the fans that support them.

Preparing team meals, decorating the field and painting the player poles is all very satisfying when you look around and see all the fans enjoying the game. The way a football game brings a community together is something special. There is no better way to spend a Friday night than being at the football field. Being a football mom is a huge time commitment, but it is simply amazing!