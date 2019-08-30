What does high school football mean to you?

I was that mom.

You know the one I’m talking about? The one that wasn’t interested in letting her son play football.

Fast forward to high school. Last year my son’s school, Judah Christian, announced it would be forming its first-ever football team. That was great! What I didn’t know was my son wanted to be part of it. He wanted to be part of creating history for his school, so we became a football family.

I have always been involved with my son’s sports, so I dove right in helping any way I could — from working with boosters to keeping stats on the field.

Season preview: Judah Christian, Schlarman take steps toward developing programs Hilltoppers play first season as non co-op since 2013, while Tribe begin second campaign in 8-Man Association.

Being a part of the football “team” gave me a new respect for the coach and volunteers who spend countless hours, days and weeks helping our boys be the best they can be. I became friends with those die-hard parents who gave up days and weekends to make sure our players could make it to the long-distance games we had on our schedule. We all became a family.

It also gave me a respect for our boys who put their heart into their team. Every player and position is important when you are playing 8-man football. No one is better than the other.

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association has grown to 16 teams this year, giving us new teams to play, and I’m looking forward to it. Although my son has chosen to pursue other sports interests, this year you will still find me out on the football field on Friday nights helping any way I can because I’m still a football mom.