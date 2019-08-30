What does high school football mean to you?

High school football. A ballgame. Eleven players. Several coaches. Most people know the basic “touchdown, field goal and first down.” But behind them, there are “invisible players.” I happen to be an “invisible player.”

I was asked what high school football meant to me, and at first, I didn’t know. But the more I think about it, to me it means having a bigger family outside of a family I already have. I grew up with football, so I know how it works. The team is the town’s pride and the school’s pride.

I get to see some of my friends do what they love most on the field. I’m a senior. For most, it’s our final fight.

Football for me has made a huge impact on my life because I get to be near a sport I love most. I get to have a life outside of family for a night and be with another “family.”

And I may be “too small” or “not muscular enough” or even “not a male.” Honestly, to me, it doesn’t matter what people say. I’m never on the field unless one of the coaches says they need help. I’m the videographer. That’s why it’s important for me to be involved in high school football.

I film the game for the coaches and players to review later or even during the game. I may not be on the field playing, but I have a very important purpose, too. If I’m not up there filming, a coach would have to do it and that takes away from the other players, so it’s important for me to do my job so the coaches can do their job.

I love what I do, and I wouldn’t ask for anything else.