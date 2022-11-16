Lineups
Illinois (2-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.5 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 3.0 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.0 Kokomo, Ind.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.0 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.0 Raleigh, N.C.
G Kam’ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 2.0 Chandler, Ariz.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 7.0 Somone, Senegal
FYI: Through two games, Shauna Green has played primarily a seven-player rotation with Cook (27.5 minutes per game), McKenzie (26.5), Peebles (24.0), Bostic (23.5), Bryant (22.0), Oden (22.0) and Shoup-Hill (21.5) making up 83.5 percent of the Illini’s total minutes.
McNeese State (1-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kaili Chamberlin So. 5-9 12.0 Medford, Ore.
G Zuzanna Kulinska Sr. 5-10 4.5 Gdynia, Poland
G Desirae Hansen Sr. 6-0 5.5 Rainier, Ore.
F Autumn Watts R-So. 6-1 3.5 Centennial, Colo.
F Paris Mullins Jr. 6-2 13.0 McDonough, Ga.
FYI: The stark contrast between McNeese State’s season-opening 110-26 win against Ecclesia College of the NCCAA on Nov. 7 and a 68-60 loss to NCAA Division I opponent UT-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 10 could be explained by the competition level. The Cowgirls fell behind 34-25 at halftime versus the Vaqueros and were unable to rally from that deficit after shooting 38.5 percent from the field, including 3 of 14 from three-point range.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Stephanie Guihon Gr. 5-6 11.5 Largo, Md.
G Le’Shenae Stubblefield Sr. 5-7 8.0 Delhi, La.
F Grace Wener Fr. 6-4 4.0 Kissimmee, Fla.
F Marta Hermoso Fr. 6-2 7.0 Seville, Spain
DETAILS
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400- AM, 93.9-FM.
Streaming: Big Ten Plus (subscription).
Series: Illinois and McNeese State have never met.
FYI: The Illini’s 11 nonconference opponents have a combined 18-9 record through Tuesday night’s games after Delaware won 63-50 against Charlotte at home, while Oakland lost 85-39 at Michigan State.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Avoid watching the scoreboard
There was a point in Sunday’s 90-59 victory against Alcorn State when Shauna Green had seen enough.
Green called timeout after Ashanti Backus’ layup cut Illinois’ 26-point halftime lead down to 15 points with six minutes, nine seconds, left in the third quarter.
“That’s what I’ve been pretty adamant with our team about,” Green said Tuesday. “I really don’t care about the scoreboard. I care about how we’re doing things and making sure we’re doing things the right way. Sometimes, that’s hard for them to understand. You’re up 30 but it doesn’t matter. Even the other day in the third quarter, we’re not playing well. We’re going to have a discussion about it so they understand the level of consistency that it takes possession by possession, no matter what game we’re in.”
On Tuesday, Jada Peebles pointed to one specific thing the Illini didn’t do well in each of their first two games.
“Last game (against Alcorn State), it was a lot of backdoor cuts. First one (against Long Island), it was a lot of box outs that we missed. That’s just the biggest focus of like, ‘OK, they’re not making the layups right now or they’re not getting the board, but when it is Ohio State, they’re going to score on us and (take advantage) of that mistake.’”
‘Not falling in love with the three’
Illinois saw a significant improvement from beyond the three-point arc from the season opener (5 of 21, 23.8 percent) to Sunday’s 31-point win when the Illini made more than 50 percent of their attempts (12 of 23).
The three-point shot has been an area Adalia McKenzie has worked on a lot. Even if the results haven’t necessarily followed so far through two games (1 of 3).
“I wasn’t comfortable shooting the three last year,” said McKenzie, who was 1 of 14 as a freshman from beyond the arc. “It wasn’t really a part of my game, but this summer, that’s all I really focused on. Now, I’m comfortable with shooting the three and seeing them go in makes me pretty confident.”
Still, Green said it’s about the Illini “not falling in love with the three.”
“I just want to know how those threes are coming,” said Green, who is emphasizing getting her post players at least 10 touches in the paint per quarter. “If those threes are coming from inside-outs and paint touches and in transition, then those are good threes for us. I don’t like when we make one pass and take a three.”
Guarding against complacency on defense
Illinois had held its opponent to single-digit points in four of eight quarters this season. It’s part of the reason the Illini rank 26th nationally in field-goal percentage defense, with Long Island and Alcorn State shooting a combined 30.2 percent from the field. Green is happy with what she’s seen so far.
“I think we’re probably a little further ahead than what I thought we’d be (defensively),” the first-year Illinois coach said. “We’re picking some things up, but then sometimes, I don’t think we are. We go on these stretches where we have to handle middle ball screens better and continue to work on that. Just the consistency of that mindset of playing every possession. We get up and we get a little bit comfortable and we get a little bit lackadaisical.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 79, McNeese State 60
The Illini have outscored their first two opponents (Long Island and Alcorn State) by a margin of 165-99. For Illinois, it hasn’t just been about winning games but how the Illini have won them. Illinois shouldn’t have a problem starting the season 3-0. (N-G prediction record — 2-0).