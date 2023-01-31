THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 21-0 700 1
2. Stanford 21-2 635 3
3. LSU 21-0 628 4
4. Indiana 20-1 627 6
5. Connecticut 20-2 623 5
6. Iowa 17-4 522 10
7. Utah 18-2 520 9
8. Maryland 18-4 492 10
9. Notre Dame 17-3 480 7
10. Ohio State 19-3 443 2
11. North Carolina 16-5 399 15
12. Iowa State 15-4 345 18
13. Virginia Tech 17-4 317 12
14. UCLA 17-5 310 8
15. NC State 16-5 291 20
16. Duke 18-3 279 16
17. Gonzaga 21-2 270 17
18. Michigan 17-5 266 13
19. Villanova 18-4 171 21
20. Oklahoma 16-4 151 14
21. Middle Tennessee 18-2 119 23
22. Arizona 16-5 114 19
23. Florida State 19-5 113 24
24. Texas 16-6 94 NR
25. South Florida 20-4 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. LSU 3
3. Indiana 5
4. Stanford 4
5. Connecticut 7
6. Iowa 12
7. Utah 8
8. Notre Dame 6
9. Ohio State 2
10. Maryland 10
11. North Carolina 14
12. Duke 15
13. UCLA 9
14. Virginia Tech 11
15. Iowa State 20
16. North Carolina State 17
17. Gonzaga 19
18. Michigan 13
19. Oklahoma 16
20. Villanova 22
21. Purdue NR
22. Middle Tennessee NR
23. Texas 25
24. Arizona 18
25. Illinois 21
WHO’S UP
Iowa. Caitlin Clark is absolutely one of the most fun players to watch in college basketball. The Hawkeyes’ guard posted her second triple-double of the season with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in an 83-72 win at Ohio State on Jan. 23, as Iowa handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. What did Clark do for an encore? Finish an assist short of another triple-double during Saturday’s 80-76 home win against Nebraska (33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists). Clark and the Hawkeyes are looking like Indiana’s top challenger for the Big Ten regular-season title with Iowa facing the Hoosiers twice in the month of February. Be sure to be in front of your TV for those games. You’ll thank me later.
WHO’S DOWN
Ohio State. The Buckeyes barely cracked the Top 10 after starting last week at No. 2. Three losses in the span of seven days was the culprit after Ohio State lost to Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. The 73-65 home loss to the Boilermakers on Sunday saw the Buckeyes fall behind 27-13 after the first quarter. Ohio State was one of four teams to drop five or more spots in Monday’s rankings, as the Buckeyes fell to No. 10, UCLA went from No. 8 to No. 14, Michigan sank from No. 13 to No. 18 and Oklahoma slipped from No. 14 to No. 20.
WHO TO WATCH
Some Connecticut fans voiced their displeasure on Twitter about perceived slights to the Huskies from AP voters. UConn (20-2) has won 13 in a row, including an 84-67 rout of long-time rival Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., this past Thursday night in front of a national TV audience. More impressive is the fact the Huskies are playing this well without the dynamic backcourt duo of Paige Bueckers (torn ACL in the preseason) and Azzi Fudd (missed 13 games with a mid-season knee injury). Aaliyah Edwards has been huge for UConn (17.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game). The fifth-ranked Huskies have the chance to assert themselves as legitimate national-title contenders when they host No. 1 South Carolina (21-0) for a top-five showdown at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. (11 a.m., Sunday, FOX).