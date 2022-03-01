Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (30) 27-1 750 1
2. Stanford 25-3 719 2
3. North Carolina State 26-3 687 3
4. Louisville 25-3 659 4
5. Baylor 24-5 626 5
6. LSU 25-4 567 8
7. Connecticut 22-5 555 7
8. Iowa State 24-5 527 9
9. Texas 21-6 510 11
10. Michigan 22-5 492 6
11. Maryland 21-7 460 13
12. Iowa 20-7 395 21
13. Ohio State 22-5 329 17
14. Arizona 20-6 327 12
14. Indiana 19-7 327 10
16. North Carolina 23-5 300 18
17. BYU 25-2 258 19
18. Tennessee 22-7 245 16
19. Oklahoma 22-6 244 20
20. Notre Dame 21-7 224 14
21. Virginia Tech 21-8 113 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 103 24
23. Florida 20-9 89 15
24. Georgia 20-8 51 25
25. Georgia Tech 20-9 50 22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington State 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas State 3, Ole Miss 2, South Dakota State 1, Kansas 1.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Louisville 5
6. Connecticut 7
7. LSU 12
8. Michigan 6
9. Texas 10
10. Iowa State 11
11. Arizona 8
12. Maryland 13
13. Iowa 17
14. Ohio State 14
15. Tennessee 21
16. Indiana 9
17. Notre Dame 15
18. North Carolina 16
19. BYU 19
20. Oklahoma 22
21. Florida Gulf Coast 20
22. Virginia Tech 23
23. Florida 18
24. Georgia 25
25. Georgia Tech 24
Who’s up
A huge week for Iowa culminated Sunday in the Hawkeyes earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with Ohio State. It was Iowa’s first regular-season conference title since 2008. The Hawkeyes also saw a big leap in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up nine spots to No. 12. Caitlin Clark fueled Iowa on Sunday, pouring in 38 points on 11-of-18 shooting in 37 minutes while adding 11 assists and six rebounds in a 104-80 Iowa win against then-first place Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Who’s down
It wasn’t all bad for Florida despite dropping from No. 15 to No. 23 in Monday’s poll after the Gators lost 63-59 at Vanderbilt on Thursday night and 78-73 at home to Missouri on Sunday. Florida added some much-needed stability to its women’s basketball program after making the no-brainer decision to remove Kelly Rae Finley’s interim tag on Monday. Finley also received a new five-year contract to be the team’s permanent head coach.
Who to watch
If seeds hold true, there would be a rematch in the ACC tournament championship game between top-seeded North Carolina State and second-seeded Louisville in Sunday’s title game at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack rallied for a thrilling 68-59 victory against the Cardinals on Jan. 20 in Raleigh, N.C. That would be the appetizer for a quadruple-header of women’s basketball action on championship Sunday with the SEC (1 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (3 p.m., ESPN2) and Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) title games also on the schedule.