Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (30) 27-1 750 1

2. Stanford 25-3 719 2

3. North Carolina State 26-3 687 3

4. Louisville 25-3 659 4

5. Baylor 24-5 626 5

6. LSU 25-4 567 8

7. Connecticut 22-5 555 7

8. Iowa State 24-5 527 9

9. Texas 21-6 510 11

10. Michigan 22-5 492 6

11. Maryland 21-7 460 13

12. Iowa 20-7 395 21

13. Ohio State 22-5 329 17

14. Arizona 20-6 327 12

14. Indiana 19-7 327 10

16. North Carolina 23-5 300 18

17. BYU 25-2 258 19

18. Tennessee 22-7 245 16

19. Oklahoma 22-6 244 20

20. Notre Dame 21-7 224 14

21. Virginia Tech 21-8 113 23

22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 103 24

23. Florida 20-9 89 15

24. Georgia 20-8 51 25

25. Georgia Tech 20-9 50 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington State 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas State 3, Ole Miss 2, South Dakota State 1, Kansas 1.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. North Carolina State 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Louisville 5

6. Connecticut 7

7. LSU 12

8. Michigan 6

9. Texas 10

10. Iowa State 11

11. Arizona 8

12. Maryland 13

13. Iowa 17

14. Ohio State 14

15. Tennessee 21

16. Indiana 9

17. Notre Dame 15

18. North Carolina 16

19. BYU 19

20. Oklahoma 22

21. Florida Gulf Coast 20

22. Virginia Tech 23

23. Florida 18

24. Georgia 25

25. Georgia Tech 24

Who’s up

A huge week for Iowa culminated Sunday in the Hawkeyes earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with Ohio State. It was Iowa’s first regular-season conference title since 2008. The Hawkeyes also saw a big leap in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up nine spots to No. 12. Caitlin Clark fueled Iowa on Sunday, pouring in 38 points on 11-of-18 shooting in 37 minutes while adding 11 assists and six rebounds in a 104-80 Iowa win against then-first place Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Who’s down

It wasn’t all bad for Florida despite dropping from No. 15 to No. 23 in Monday’s poll after the Gators lost 63-59 at Vanderbilt on Thursday night and 78-73 at home to Missouri on Sunday. Florida added some much-needed stability to its women’s basketball program after making the no-brainer decision to remove Kelly Rae Finley’s interim tag on Monday. Finley also received a new five-year contract to be the team’s permanent head coach.

Who to watch

If seeds hold true, there would be a rematch in the ACC tournament championship game between top-seeded North Carolina State and second-seeded Louisville in Sunday’s title game at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Wolfpack rallied for a thrilling 68-59 victory against the Cardinals on Jan. 20 in Raleigh, N.C. That would be the appetizer for a quadruple-header of women’s basketball action on championship Sunday with the SEC (1 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (3 p.m., ESPN2) and Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) title games also on the schedule.

