Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down this week’s final poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FINAL TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Rank, Record Pts. Prev.
1. UConn (23) 24-1 742 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 704 2
3. N.C. State (2) 20-2 697 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 625 4
5. Baylor 25-2 623 6
6. South Carolina 22-4 616 5
7. Maryland 24-2 582 7
8. Louisville 23-3 571 7
9. UCLA 16-5 500 10
10. Georgia 20-6 447 12
11. Arizona 16-5 440 11
12. Indiana 18-5 432 9
13. Tennessee 16-7 354 14
14. Gonzaga 23-3 294 16
15. Arkansas 19-8 287 15
16. Michigan 14-5 283 13
17. West Virginia 21-6 260 17
18. Kentucky 17-8 252 18
19. South Florida 18-3 233 20
20. Missouri State 21-2 191 21
21. Rutgers 14-4 188 19
22. Ohio State 13-7 75 22
23. Oregon 13-8 70 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 68 24
25. South Dakota State 21-3 50 25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon St. 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9, Georgia Tech 9, Okla. St. 8, DePaul 2, South Dakota 1, UCF 1, Cal Baptist 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.'S FINAL TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s final poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. North Carolina State 2
3. Stanford 3
4. Texas A&M 4
5. Maryland 6
6. South Carolina 5
7. Baylor 7
8. Louisville 8
9. UCLA 9
10. Indiana 10
11. Arizona 11
12. Georgia 12
13. Tennessee 14
14. Gonzaga 15
15. Michigan 13
16. Kentucky 16
17. South Florida 17
18. Arkansas 18
19. West Virginia 19
20. Rutgers 20
21. Ohio State 21
22. Missouri State 22
23. Oregon 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 24
25. Iowa NR
➜ Who’s up: Georgia. A strong finish to the regular season and a deep run at the Southeastern Conference tournament — seven wins in the past nine games — meant the Bulldogs moved into the top 10 of the final Associated Press women's basketball poll. It was Georgia's best final ranking in 20 years. Now, Joni Taylor's team turns its attention to the NCAA tournament, with the Bulldogs earning a No. 3 seed in Monday's bracket reveal. Georgia (20-6) will face 14th-seeded Drexel (14-8) at 11 a.m. Monday.
➜ Who’s down: South Carolina. It might seem odd for me to give that distinction to the Gamecocks. Sure, South Carolina beat Georgia in the SEC tournament title game — 67-62 victory by the Gamecocks against the Bulldogs in Greenville, S.C. — but given their No. 1 preseason ranking South Carolina underachieved, while Georgia, which began the season unranked, overachieved.
➜ Who’s to watch: Connecticut. Monday marked the 16th time the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. But, UConn will be without its head coach, Geno Auriemma, for the beginning of the NCAA tournament after the school announced on Monday the 66-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. The Huskies (24-1) — a No. 1 seed — begin pursuit of their 11th national title on Sunday against High Point (22-6).