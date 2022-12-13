THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1
2. Stanford 10-1 672 2
3. Ohio State 10-0 627 3
4. Indiana 10-0 623 4
5. Notre Dame 8-1 577 5
6. Virginia Tech 10-0 549 7
7. North Carolina 8-1 514 T-8
8. N.C. State 9-1 505 T-8
9. Connecticut 7-2 450 6
10. UCLA 9-1 416 13
11. LSU 9-0 391 11
12. Iowa 8-3 369 16
13. Utah 8-0 359 15
14. Iowa State 7-2 329 10
15. Maryland 9-3 310 20
T-16. Oregon 7-1 264 17
T-16. Creighton 8-1 264 18
18. Baylor 7-2 186 19
19. Michigan 9-1 181 14
20. Arizona 7-1 177 12
21. Arkansas 12-0 169 21
22. Kansas 9-0 149 NR
23. Gonzaga 9-2 100 22
24. Oklahoma 8-1 72 23
25. Villanova 9-2 56 25
Others receiving votes: St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Kansas State 5, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Missouri 2, Southern Cal 2, DePaul 2, Columbia 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Indiana 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. Virginia Tech 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. North Carolina 8
8. North Carolina State 10
9. Iowa 16
10. LSU 11
11. Maryland 19
12. Connecticut 7
13. Utah 14
14. UCLA 13
15. Iowa State 9
16. Arkansas NR
17. Kansas 20
18. Arizona 12
19. Michigan 15
20. Oregon 17
21. Creighton 18
22. Oklahoma 21
23. Baylor 22
24. Gonzaga 23
25. Louisville 25
WHO’S UP
Iowa. The Hawkeyes have responded since Caitlin Clark openly criticized the way Iowa played in a loss to North Carolina State earlier this month. Clark has been the protagonist for the Hawkeyes in the three wins since their Big Ten/ACC Challenge no-show in averaging 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists in wins against Wisconsin, Iowa State and Minnesota. The 70-57 win last Wednesday night against the rival Cyclones felt like a statement win, too, after the Hawkeyes held Iowa State star Ashley Jones to just 15 points (on 13 shot attempts) in claiming the state’s bragging rights.
WHO’S DOWN
Connecticut. The Huskies actually played rather admirably considering they only had seven players dressed for Sunday’s 85-78 loss at Maryland. Still, Geno Auriemma‘s UConn squad is going to have to ride things out with major issues decimating the roster. Top player Azzi Fudd will miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, while Dorka Juhász sat out her seventh consecutive game with a broken thumb on Sunday and Nika Mühl was in concussion protocol. The Huskies (7-2) have a full week before a a tough nonconference matchup next Sunday against Florida State (10-1) in Uncasville, Conn.
WHO TO WATCH
It’s Shakespeare’s Pizza vs. Papa Del’s (both are good, but give me Shakespeare’s). For the uninitiated, yes, we’re talking about the best pizza places in Columbia, Mo., and Champaign-Urbana. But now to the matter at hand. For the first time in a while, the women’s basketball Braggin’ Rights game has some significance to it. Shauna Green has Illinois at 9-2 after a much-closer-than-expected 65-63 win at Butler, while Robin Pingeton‘s Tigers are 11-1 entering the rivalry showdown at Mizzou Arena (4 p.m., Sunday, SEC Network).