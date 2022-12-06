The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team ReC. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1
2. Stanford 10-1 696 2
3. Ohio State 8-0 646 4
4. Indiana 9-0 643 5
5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7
6. Connecticut 6-1 573 3
7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9
8. N.C. State 8-1 487 12
8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6
10. Iowa State 6-1 479 8
11. LSU 9-0 416 11
12. Arizona 7-0 387 14
13. UCLA 8-1 364 15
14. Michigan 9-0 337 17
15. Utah 7-0 332 16
16. Iowa 6-3 291 10
17. Oregon 6-1 248 19
18. Creighton 7-1 244 13
19. Baylor 6-2 180 21
20. Maryland 7-3 165 20
21. Arkansas 10-0 121 NR
22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23
23. Oklahoma 7-1 99 NR
24. Kansas State 8-1 57 NR
25. Villanova 7-2 45 25
Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Indiana 6
4. Ohio State 4
5. Virginia Tech 8
6. Notre Dame 7
7. Connecticut 3
8. North Carolina 5
9. Iowa State 9
10. North Carolina State 12
11. LSU 13
12. Arizona 14
13. UCLA 15
14. Utah 16
15. Michigan 17
16. Iowa 10
17. Oregon 18
18. Creighton 21
19. Maryland 19
20. Kansas 23
21. Oklahoma 22
22. Baylor 20
23. Gonzaga NR
24. Villanova NR
25. Louisville 11
Who’s up
Ohio State. Taylor Mikesell has performed as expected, but the surprise so far has been from 6-foot-4 senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, who leads the Buckeyes in both scoring (19.8 points) and rebounding (6.0). Mikulasikova started all 32 games last season, but only averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds last season.
Who’s down
Texas. The Longhorns, a preseason top-five team, became the second team to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll this season (Tennessee was the other). Before this season, no preseason Top-Five team had ever fallen out of the entire poll before January.
Who to watch
Iowa State at Iowa (6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN2). Caitlin Clark put up a triple-double for Iowa in its 102-71 victory at Wisconsin on Sunday. Iowa City native Ashley Joens would like nothing more than to stick it to the Hawkeys and lead the Cyclones to a big road win.