The Associated Press Top 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team ReC. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1

2. Stanford 10-1 696 2

3. Ohio State 8-0 646 4

4. Indiana 9-0 643 5

5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7

6. Connecticut 6-1 573 3

7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9

8. N.C. State 8-1 487 12

8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6

10. Iowa State 6-1 479 8

11. LSU 9-0 416 11

12. Arizona 7-0 387 14

13. UCLA 8-1 364 15

14. Michigan 9-0 337 17

15. Utah 7-0 332 16

16. Iowa 6-3 291 10

17. Oregon 6-1 248 19

18. Creighton 7-1 244 13

19. Baylor 6-2 180 21

20. Maryland 7-3 165 20

21. Arkansas 10-0 121 NR

22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23

23. Oklahoma 7-1 99 NR

24. Kansas State 8-1 57 NR

25. Villanova 7-2 45 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

The News-Gazette’s Top 25

Rankings from News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Indiana 6

4. Ohio State 4

5. Virginia Tech 8

6. Notre Dame 7

7. Connecticut 3

8. North Carolina 5

9. Iowa State 9

10. North Carolina State 12

11. LSU 13

12. Arizona 14

13. UCLA 15

14. Utah 16

15. Michigan 17

16. Iowa 10

17. Oregon 18

18. Creighton 21

19. Maryland 19

20. Kansas 23

21. Oklahoma 22

22. Baylor 20

23. Gonzaga NR

24. Villanova NR

25. Louisville 11

Who’s up

Ohio State. Taylor Mikesell has performed as expected, but the surprise so far has been from 6-foot-4 senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, who leads the Buckeyes in both scoring (19.8 points) and rebounding (6.0). Mikulasikova started all 32 games last season, but only averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds last season.

Who’s down

Texas. The Longhorns, a preseason top-five team, became the second team to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll this season (Tennessee was the other). Before this season, no preseason Top-Five team had ever fallen out of the entire poll before January.

Who to watch

Iowa State at Iowa (6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN2). Caitlin Clark put up a triple-double for Iowa in its 102-71 victory at Wisconsin on Sunday. Iowa City native Ashley Joens would like nothing more than to stick it to the Hawkeys and lead the Cyclones to a big road win.

