Illini women’s beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down the women’s poll released Monday — and shares his ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (29) 4-0 725 1
2. Stanford 5-1 687 2
3. Connecticut 3-0 676 5
4. Ohio State 4-0 589 8
5. Iowa State 4-0 586 7
6. Indiana 5-0 549 12
7. Notre Dame 4-0 545 9
8. North Carolina 4-0 473 13
9. Iowa 4-1 465 4
10. Louisville 4-2 461 6
11. Virginia Tech 4-0 403 14
12. LSU 5-0 393 15
13. North Carolina State 4-1 377 10
14. Maryland 4-1 319 19
15. Arizona 4-0 307 18
16. Creighton 4-0 306 20
17. Utah 5-0 212 25
18. Oregon 4-0 208 21
19. Texas 2-3 189 3
20. UCLA 6-0 185 NR
21. Baylor 3-1 182 17
22. Michigan 4-0 116 23
23. Tennessee 2-4 96 11
23. Villanova 4-0 96 24
25. Kansas State 5-0 71 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 69, Marquette 65, Gonzaga 33, Kansas 11, Drake 8, South Florida 5, Duke 5, Mississippi 4, South Dakota St. 4, Princeton 3, Georgia 1, Nebraska 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Connecticut 3
4. Ohio State 7
5. Iowa State 6
6. Indiana 15
7. Notre Dame 9
8. Louisville 11
9. North Carolina State 12
10. Iowa 4
11. Virginia Tech 13
12. North Carolina 16
13. LSU 19
14. Oregon 17
15. Arizona 20
16. Maryland 14
17. UCLA 23
18. Baylor 18
19. Utah NR
20. Oklahoma 10
21. Creighton 25
22. Michigan 24
23. Kansas 22
24. Tennessee 8
25. Texas 5
Who’s up
Indiana. The Hoosiers are trying to show experience means something in women’s college basketball. So far, so good. Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger brought a combined seven seasons of playing time into the 2022-23 season, and both are shooting the lights out through five games for Indiana. Holmes, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, is 71.2 percent from the field, while Berger, a 6-foot graduate student guard, has made 51.9 percent of her shots. The Hoosiers moved up six spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll and, like Ohio State, are the top challengers to Big Ten preseason regular-season title favorites Iowa.
Who’s down
Tennessee and Texas. It was a difficult week for both preseason top-10 teams. The Longhorns, who are 2-3 after losses to Connecticut, Marquette and Louisville, slipped 16 spots in the latest poll. Not all is lost for Vic Schaefer’s team, considering two of these three losses were against top-10 teams. Texas’ slide can be blamed on a toe injury for point guard Rori Harmon, who missed the first five games for the Longhorns after putting 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a freshman in Austin. The Volunteers, meanwhile, didn’t fall quite as far with a 12-spot decline. Still, it’s really concerning to see Tennessee (2-4) lose twice at home — albeit to Ohio State and Indiana — before Monday’s 73-72 defeat to Gonzaga in Nassau, Bahamas.
Who to watch
The Phil Knight Invitational has plenty of firepower in it, with two marquee games set for Thanksgiving Day at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore. The semifinal games start with No. 8 North Carolina (4-0) vs. No. 18 Oregon (4-0) at 4 p.m. on ESPNU, followed by No. 5 Iowa State (4-0) vs. Michigan State (6-0) at 6:30 p.m., also on ESPNU. The best-case scenario? A matchup between the Tar Heels and Cyclones in Sunday’s championship game (2:30 p.m., ESPN2). Iowa State’s Ashley Joens is worth watching, with the senior guard averaging a double-double to start the season (25.5 points, 11 rebounds).