THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (28) 20-0 700 1
2. Ohio State 19-1 669 2
3. Stanford 19-2 615 4
4. LSU 20-0 603 3
5. Connecticut 18-2 596 5
6. Indiana 18-1 584 6
7. Notre Dame 16-2 541 7
8. UCLA 17-3 448 9
9. Utah 16-2 430 8
T-10. Iowa 16-4 425 10
T-10. Maryland 16-4 425 11
12. Virginia Tech 16-3 403 12
13. Michigan 16-4 352 14
14. Oklahoma 16-2 304 15
15. North Carolina 14-5 298 17
16. Duke 17-2 281 13
17. Gonzaga 19-2 259 16
18. Iowa State 13-4 221 18
19. Arizona 15-4 201 19
20. N.C. State 15-5 171 20
21. Villanova 18-3 145 22
22. Illinois 16-4 103 21
23. Middle Tennessee 16-2 64 NR
24. Florida State 18-4 57 NR
25. Colorado 15-4 56 24
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, Southern Cal 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. LSU 3
4. Stanford 4
5. Indiana 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. Connecticut 7
8. Utah 8
9. UCLA 9
10. Maryland 10
11. Virginia Tech 11
12. Iowa 12
13. Michigan 14
14. North Carolina 16
15. Duke 13
16. Oklahoma 15
17. North Carolina State 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Gonzaga 20
20. Iowa State 22
21. Illinois 19
22. Villanova NR
23. Southern Cal NR
24. Tennessee NR
25. Texas 21
WHO’S UP
Middle Tennessee wasn’t among the three new teams in my poll this week. But that didn’t stop the Blue Raiders from debuting at No. 23 on Monday for the program’s first AP ranking since 2014. Middle Tennessee (16-2) is an interesting case study from a metrics standpoint, as Rick Insell’s team is 20th in the NET rankings despite playing in what is considered a weak conference. Conference USA, after all, is ninth in WarrenNolan.com’s NET conference rankings behind the Pac-12, ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, Big East, American Athletic and West Coast Conference. The Blue Raiders have three Quad I wins, however, with a 67-49 home win against Louisville on Dec. 4 their most impressive performance. Middle Tennessee’s two losses are to Texas Tech (70th in NET) and Mercer (183rd in NET).
WHO’S DOWN
The state of Texas. No Texas team was ranked for first time in the history of the 47-year AP poll. Texas crashed out of Monday’s poll, ending a 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star State in the rankings. The Longhorns, who were 25th in last week’s rankings, were booted after a loss to an in-state opponent. Texas lost 68-64 to Texas Tech last Wednesday night after Bre’Amber Scott went off for 28 points to key the Red Raiders’ upset win. The Longhorns’ 68-55 win on Sunday at Baylor wasn’t enough for Texas to stay ranked for another week.
WHO TO WATCH
Plenty of good matchups are on tap for the Thursday night schedule (UConn-Tennessee, Florida State-Notre Dame, Virginia Tech-Duke), but the Big Ten has quite the doubleheader: No. 13 Michigan at No. 10 Maryland (5:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN) and No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Indiana (7:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN). The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will play again on Feb. 13 in Columbus, as the two matchups will go a long way toward deciding the Big Ten regular-season title. Ohio State won its first 19 games before Iowa (namely Caitlin Clark) got the better of the Buckeyes with an 83-72 win on Monday night. The Hoosiers have benefited from the return of Grace Berger from a knee injury. Just ask Shauna Green and the Illini.