THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 23-0 700 1
2. Indiana 22-1 649 4
3. LSU 23-0 643 3
4. Connecticut 21-3 611 5
5. Iowa 19-4 569 6
6. Stanford 22-3 568 2
7. Utah 20-2 543 7
8. Maryland 19-5 509 8
9. Duke 20-3 448 16
10. Notre Dame 18-4 429 9
11. Virginia Tech 19-4 394 13
12. Michigan 19-5 359 18
13. Ohio State 20-4 337 10
14. North Carolina 17-6 328 11
15. Villanova 20-4 245 19
16. Oklahoma 18-4 241 20
17. Arizona 18-5 233 22
18. UCLA 18-6 201 14
19. Florida State 20-5 187 23
20. Texas 18-6 182 24
21. Iowa State 15-6 168 12
22. N.C. State 16-7 164 15
23. Gonzaga 22-3 118 17
24. South Florida 22-4 98 25
25. Colorado 18-5 81 NR
Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern California 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland State 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 3
3. LSU 2
4. Connecticut 5
5. Iowa 6
6. Stanford 4
7. Utah 7
8. Maryland 10
9. Duke 12
10. Notre Dame 8
11. Ohio State 9
12. Virginia Tech 14
13. North Carolina 11
14. UCLA 13
15. Michigan 18
16. North Carolina State 16
17. Iowa State 15
18. Texas 23
19. Oklahoma 19
20. Villanova 20
21. Arizona 24
22. Gonzaga 17
23. Florida State NR
24. Colorado NR
25. Baylor NR
WHO’S UP
Duke. It’s an odd year when the Blue Devils women’s basketball team is ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll and the men’s team is unranked. But Kara Lawson‘s Duke team has earned those accolades, with the Blue Devils producing their highest ranking since 2017. Duke has come a long way since its 78-50 loss to Connecticut on the day after Thanksgiving at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. The Blue Devils moved into first place alone in the ACC with Sunday’s 57-52 win at Notre Dame, one of three Top 25 wins Duke has this winter. Lawson has gone from a dark-horse candidate for National Coach of the Year honors to one of top contenders for the award alongside South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, Indiana’s Teri Moren, Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and Iowa’s Lisa Bluder.
WHO’S DOWN
Stanford could still live up to preseason expectations and cut down the nets in early April as national champions. But Tara VanDerveer‘s Cardinal might not even be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Twice this season, Stanford has produced a dominant performance on Friday only to have a huge letdown on Sunday in Pac-12 play. Something to keep in mind for the NCAA tournament? Perhaps, considering one-day preps are a key part of the Big Dance. The Cardinal dropped out of the top five in Monday’s poll after a split weekend in the state of Washington. Sure, a 71-38 win at Washington State on Friday night was impressive. But Sunday afternoon’s 72-67 loss at Washington was equally concerning.
WHO TO WATCH
The Big Ten hasn’t had a team reach the Final Four since 2015 (Maryland). This year might be the league’s best shot to end that drought, with Indiana and Iowa both looking like teams capable of getting to Dallas. Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark is on triple-double watch on nearly a nightly basis, while the Hoosiers have been as dominant as any team in the country since the return of Grace Berger from injury. No. 2 Indiana procured its highest AP ranking in program history ahead its top-five showdown with No. 5 Iowa in Bloomington, Ind. (5:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN)