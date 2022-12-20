Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down the poll released Monday— and shares his ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Record Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1
2. Stanford 11-1 672 2
3. Ohio State 11-0 627 3
4. Indiana 11-0 619 4
5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5
6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7
7. North Carolina State 11-1 514 8
8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6
9. Connecticut 8-2 470 9
10. LSU 12-0 422 11
11. UCLA 11-1 420 10
12. Utah 10-0 372 13
13. Iowa 9-3 370 12
14. Iowa State 8-2 341 14
15. Maryland 9-3 296 15
16. Oregon 9-1 280 16
17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21
18. Arizona 9-1 217 20
19. Michigan 10-1 210 19
20. Kansas 10-0 187 22
21. Creighton 8-2 133 16
22. Gonzaga 11-2 114 23
23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24
24. Baylor 8-3 67 18
25. St. John’s 11-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Indiana 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. Notre Dame 6
6. Virginia Tech 5
7. North Carolina 7
8. North Carolina State 8
9. Iowa 9
10. LSU 10
11. Maryland 11
12. Connecticut 12
13. Utah 13
14. UCLA 14
15. Iowa State 15
16. Arkansas 16
17. Kansas 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Michigan 19
20. Oklahoma 22
21. Oregon 20
22. Creighton 21
23. Baylor 23
24. Gonzaga 24
25. Louisville 25
WHO’S UP
Welcome to the AP Top 25, St. John’s women’s basketball. It’s been awhile for the Red Storm. As in 2015. With a 63-55 home win on Sunday against Providence, St. John’s (11-0) equaled the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games. The Red Storm — led by redshirt senior guard Jayla Everett who transferred from Pittsburgh this offseason — has a real chance to be 15-0 going into a Jan. 11 Big East showdown against No. 9 Connecticut in Elmont, N.Y.
WHO’S DOWN
Baylor not surprisingly dropped six spots after an ugly 75-54 loss to Arizona on Sunday in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas. The Bears are now 1-3 against ranked competition after losing by five to Maryland, nine to Michigan and the aforementioned loss to the Wildcats. Baylor’s lone ranked win was against a team that dropped out of Monday’s poll. Villanova was at No. 23 when the Bears prevailed 75-70 on Nov. 26 in Estero, Fla.
WHO TO WATCH
It’s a light week ahead of the holiday with no games on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Jumpman Invitational features the game of the week with No. 19 Michigan (10-1) and No. 6 North Carolina (9-1) facing off in Charlotte, N.C. (6 p.m., Tuesday, ESPN2). Emily Kiser is keying the Wolverines with the 6-foot-3 forward from Noblesville, Ind., averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 60.3 percent from the field.