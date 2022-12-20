Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down the poll released Monday— and shares his ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team Record Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1

2. Stanford 11-1 672 2

3. Ohio State 11-0 627 3

4. Indiana 11-0 619 4

5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5

6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7

7. North Carolina State 11-1 514 8

8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6

9. Connecticut 8-2 470 9

10. LSU 12-0 422 11

11. UCLA 11-1 420 10

12. Utah 10-0 372 13

13. Iowa 9-3 370 12

14. Iowa State 8-2 341 14

15. Maryland 9-3 296 15

16. Oregon 9-1 280 16

17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21

18. Arizona 9-1 217 20

19. Michigan 10-1 210 19

20. Kansas 10-0 187 22

21. Creighton 8-2 133 16

22. Gonzaga 11-2 114 23

23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24

24. Baylor 8-3 67 18

25. St. John’s 11-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.

The News-Gazette’s Top 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Indiana 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. Notre Dame 6

6. Virginia Tech 5

7. North Carolina 7

8. North Carolina State 8

9. Iowa 9

10. LSU 10

11. Maryland 11

12. Connecticut 12

13. Utah 13

14. UCLA 14

15. Iowa State 15

16. Arkansas 16

17. Kansas 17

18. Arizona 18

19. Michigan 19

20. Oklahoma 22

21. Oregon 20

22. Creighton 21

23. Baylor 23

24. Gonzaga 24

25. Louisville 25

WHO’S UP

Welcome to the AP Top 25, St. John’s women’s basketball. It’s been awhile for the Red Storm. As in 2015. With a 63-55 home win on Sunday against Providence, St. John’s (11-0) equaled the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games. The Red Storm — led by redshirt senior guard Jayla Everett who transferred from Pittsburgh this offseason — has a real chance to be 15-0 going into a Jan. 11 Big East showdown against No. 9 Connecticut in Elmont, N.Y.

WHO’S DOWN

Baylor not surprisingly dropped six spots after an ugly 75-54 loss to Arizona on Sunday in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas. The Bears are now 1-3 against ranked competition after losing by five to Maryland, nine to Michigan and the aforementioned loss to the Wildcats. Baylor’s lone ranked win was against a team that dropped out of Monday’s poll. Villanova was at No. 23 when the Bears prevailed 75-70 on Nov. 26 in Estero, Fla.

WHO TO WATCH

It’s a light week ahead of the holiday with no games on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Jumpman Invitational features the game of the week with No. 19 Michigan (10-1) and No. 6 North Carolina (9-1) facing off in Charlotte, N.C. (6 p.m., Tuesday, ESPN2). Emily Kiser is keying the Wolverines with the 6-foot-3 forward from Noblesville, Ind., averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 60.3 percent from the field.

