CHAMPAIGN — As the Illinois men’s basketball team wrapped up a few of their games in the mid-afternoon during the 1976-’79 seasons, Becky Beach and the rest of the Illini women’s basketball team would rush to the floor before they played in the second half of a double-header.
“When the men came off the court, we’d run out there quick and (say to the fans who were leaving), ‘Hey, wait,’” Beach said with a laugh.
The Champaign native would do all she could to get fans out to games, although it was a struggle. In a sense, though, Beach and her teammates were simply glad to have a team. After Title IX was passed in 1972, Beach joined the program in just its second year.
“If I would’ve been born four years earlier, I might not have played,” said Beach, who was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in September for her success in golf and basketball.
In the years since she graduated, Beach stayed in her hometown and continued to follow the program closely. She attended most home games as the Illini made their fourth-straight NCAA tournament during the 1999-2000 season, in which the Illini ranked 11th in the nation in attendance by averaging 6,341 fans each game. She also sat in the crowd as the Illini piled up losses, finishing 12-106 in Big Ten games over the last seven seasons and missing out on the NCAA tournament the last 19.
Beach is now vice president of the team’s official supporters’ group, the Courtsiders, and she and the rest of the Illinois women’s basketball diehards are no longer simply happy to have a team.
They want to bring back the large crowds that once filled the lower bowl of State Farm Center. And finally, they think they may have a program that can do just that.
“We’ve come a long way, baby,” said Susan Bonner, Beach’s former teammate at Illinois and Courtsiders president. “There’s no doubt about that.”
As the Illini began mowing down lesser opponents early this season, coach Shauna Green’s first with the program, fans began to take note. The Illini’s 65-61 loss at Indiana, which is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, turned more heads.
It was a moment last Wednesday, though, when Bonner noticed a tide turning. That moment came when junior guard Genesis Bryant snagged a rebound to finish off just the third triple-double in program history with 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in an 81-46 win over Florida Atlantic that moved the Illini to 10-2.
Unlike previous seasons, in which fans entered the arena most games with little evidence to suggest the Illini win, fans were highly engaged with the product on the floor.
“I’m telling you, when she got that final rebound, everybody in the State Farm Center knew it and was standing and applauding,” Bonner said. “Those are the kind of, ‘a ha’ moments that maybe people will talk about, and then we’ll get the next (fans) in, and the next in. We’ve just got to fill it up and for people to know that they’re seeing a good brand of entertainment. It’s a ‘Catch-22.’
“More people in gets more people in.”
On Sunday, the Illini will have their best chance yet to build excitement when they play No. 12 Iowa, who are led by one of the nation’s leading scorers, Caitlin Clark. A win on Sunday, Beach and Bonner hope, can be an inflection point for an Illinois team that becomes a consistent winner with teh 43-year-old Green at the helm for years to come.
While she’s disappointed students will be on break and the band will be in Tampa, Fla., with the Illinois football team, Bonner said the fans will make do for the team’s biggest home game in decades.
“We’re just going to make do and be loud and forceful and make noise that way,” Bonner said. “If we can just hang with them and have the possibility of winning at the end, that would just be amazing.”
When she tries to convince people to come support the team, Beach tells fellow Illini fans that women’s games are their chance to sit close to the court instead of in the nosebleeds at men’s games.
She hopes that opportunity is fleeting.
“Not a lot of people get the chance to sit in (the lower bowl),” she said. “Normally, you’re way up top (at men’s games). You’d better get your tickets now, because hopefully it’ll be tough for people to get them.”