Lineups
Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 Raleigh, N.C.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 Kokomo, Ind.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 Goshen, Ind.
FYI: Illinois brings back just five players from last season’s Illini team that went 7-20 during Nancy Fahey’s final season. Bostic and Peebles started a combined 49 games last season for Illinois, while Cook led Dayton in scoring at 14.8 points per game before joining former Flyers coach and current Illini coach Shauna Green in Champaign.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 Baltimore
G Camille Jackson Fr. 5-11 Chicago
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 Somone, Senegal
Quincy
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Naelyn Rios Jr. 5-5 Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
G Beth Matas Martin Sr. 5-6 Girona, Spain
G Gabby Burns Jr. 5-10 Kansas City, Mo.
F Emma Knipe Sr. 5-9 Nauvoo
F Sarah Nelson Sr. 6-0 Quincy
FYI: This will be the second exhibition game for the Division II Hawks after a 63-48 loss to Western Illinois in Macomb on Tuesday night. Williams, a transfer from Butler Community College, scored a team-high 14 points and pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds for the double-double versus the Leathernecks. Quincy is led by second-year coach Kaci Bailey, who produced a 9-20 record during her debut season in the Gem City.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Grace Flanagan Jr. 5-8 Coggon, Iowa
G Janiece Dawson So. 5-9 Chicago
F Cymirah Williams Jr. 5-11 Oklahoma City
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: Big Ten Plus (subscription).
Series: Illinois and Quincy have never met.
FYI: Friday night’s exhibition game is a notable departure from the previous five seasons under Nancy Fahey since Illinois did not play any exhibition games during Fahey’s tenure. The last time the Illini played an exhibition was Matt Bollant’s final season as head coach when Illinois lost 66-60 to Division II Drury before posting a 9-22 record in the 2016-17 season.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Not so good at keeping it a secret
You know that “secret” scrimmage against Notre Dame that no one was supposed to know about?
Well, not so much.
“Obviously, it wasn’t a secret scrimmage because everyone knows who it was against,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said of the Oct. 23 scrimmage at State Farm Center with the Irish, rated No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. “There goes secret, right?”
Green didn’t disclose the final score.
“We learned a lot,” the first-year Illini coach continued. “Some of the questions I had in terms of how we were going to be able to defend. The toughness and competitive spirit that we played with, those were answered for me. But it’s one game. One game does not matter and it’s a game that didn’t matter. We take anything, whether you win, lose, whatever the outcome, and you break it down. How do we get better? Let’s learn from it and we’re on to the next one. If anything, hopefully for our players, it will get them a little bit of confidence in knowing what the process has been is working a little bit.”
Rehearsal for the real thing
Green has made it clear the nonconference schedule Illinois will play this season is structured to fit with where the program is right now (nine consecutive losing seasons entering the 2022-23 campaign). That means plenty of winnable games early on before the Illini jump into Big Ten play in early December. Green is also giving a new-look Illinois team (five returners, four freshmen, four transfers) the chance to play an exhibition game before the season opener against Long Island University next Wednesday night at State Farm Center.
“I just think it’s important to get out and have people in the stands and under the lights and have a real true pregame warmup and starting lineups,” Green said. “A scrimmage is great because it can teach you a lot about your team. But it’s something different when those lights are bright. It’s an important piece, especially for a younger, newer team. I think it will be good for all of us.”
Expanding her game beyond rebonuding
Kendall Bostic showed how big a change of scenery can be. The 6-foot-2 Illini forward thrived after transferring from Michigan State before last season. Bostic was the only player on the Illini roster to start all 27 games and turned herself into the Big Ten’s leading rebounder, averaging 11.4 rebounds.
Bostic will need to rebound again at a high level, but she also understands the Illini need her to become more of a scorer. She averaged 6.7 points last season.
“The coaches have built that confidence back up in me,” Bostic said, “because last year I wasn’t super confident with (scoring). I’ve worked on my threes. I’ve worked on my post moves. With being undersized, I have to be able to finish up and around and over people. But that’s definitely been a point of emphasis with me. “
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 68, Quincy 52
Whether the Illini can dictate the style of play this season against Big Ten competition will be a major question mark. That shouldn’t be a problem against the Hawks. The key to what Illinois wants to do in year one under Green? Getting stops to feed into its Phoenix-style seven seconds or less offense. The Quincy exhibition should offer glimpses into how that might look the rest of the season.