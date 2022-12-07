Lineups
Illinois (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.2 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 6.2 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.6 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 3.6 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: The 33 points Cook scored during the Illini’s 65-61 Big Ten-opening loss at No. 5 Indiana on Sunday were the fifth most by a Big Ten player this season. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark‘s 45-point game against North Carolina State leads the way. Iowa forward Monika Czinano (36 points), Minnesota guard Mara Braun (34) and Penn State guard Makenna Marisa (34) join Clark and Cook on the list of top-five single-game scoring performances so far this season among Big Ten players.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.0 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.8 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 2.3 Bataguassu, Brazil
Rutgers (4-6, 0-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Awa Sidibe Sr. 5-11 10.7 Bamako, Mali
G Abby Streeter Gr. 5-11 5.9 Nashua, N.H.
G Kai Carter Sr. 6-0 6.8 Atlanta
F Chyna Cornwell Jr. 6-3 8.6 Conover, N.C.
C Kassondra Brown Sr. 6-2 10.2 Abington, Pa.
FYI: First-year Rutgers coach Coquese Washington has one of the thinnest rosters in Division I women’s basketball with only eight total players on it. Washington brought in three players via the transfer portal — Brown (Saint Peter’s), Carter (UNC Asheville) and Streeter (Hartford) — after an offseason of upheaval following the retirement of legendary Scarlet Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kaylene Smikle Fr. 6-0 14.1 Farmingdale, N.Y.
G/F Erica Lafayette Jr. 6-0 7.1 Baton Rouge, La.
DETAILS
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
Series: Rutgers leads 9-1.
Last meeting: Rutgers won 66-56 on Feb. 27 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini’s lone win in 10 all-time meetings with the Scarlet Knights was a 78-41 victory on Jan. 7, 2017, at State Farm Center. Petra Holesinska led the way for Illinois with 21 points, one of four players in double figures for the Illini.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Cook has been cooking of late for the Illini
The first clue Jada Peebles got into the potential for Makira Cook’s big game on Sunday at Indiana? Cook’s reaction after a chorus of boos rained down on Illinois’ players walking out of the tunnel for the first time at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before the game. Apparently that’s a trigger for Cook, who scored a career-high 33 points as the Illini narrowly missed out on what would have been a monumental win over the Hoosiers.
“Yeah, it made me mad,” Cook said of the rude greeting from 5,381 Indiana fans on Sunday. “Super mad.”
Should Illinois fans employ a similar tactic to fire up Cook for Wednesday night’s home game against Rutgers?
“I mean, they can if they want another 30 points from me,” Cook answered with a coy smile.
Cook has been at her best the past three games for Illini in averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.
“The last couple games, I have really been in her ear of just like really be in attack mode (and) really believe in what you do and look for your shots,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “We need her to take those shots. When she gets in a groove, though, she made some shots (against Indiana) that rewatching it, you can’t teach that.”
Not buying any talk of moral victories
Green had a simple question for her team before Monday’s practice: How do you guys feel?
What she heard in response told the first-year Illinois coach her players weren’t just satisfied with giving Indiana a scare on Sunday. They wanted more.
“There’s no moral victories in this, but to see those things, we have to learn from it,” Green said. “I want us to take confidence, but I also want us to not be happy since we didn’t accomplish what we went there to do, which was to get the win. This group is still inexperienced in those tight moments, especially in an environment like that. We’re learning from that, and being in those moments, you really can’t simulate it, so you have to endure it. You have to go through it, and then hopefully the next time we’re in that situation, we can capitalize and can win.”
‘This is a big game. We need to get this win’
Illinois responded after its first loss of the season at the Daytona Beach Invitational with an impressive 92-71 Big Ten/ACC Challenge win at Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. The Illini are seeking a similar bounce-back effort against Rutgers in what would be a key early December Big Ten win.
“I’ve been telling our players the home court is so important,” Green said. “You have to take care of your home court in conference play. This is a big game. There’s no doubt about it, especially before we have a few more nonconference games and go into Christmas break. We need to get this win (Wednesday night).”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 73, Rutgers 63
Contending with one of the Big Ten’s heavyweights was a sign of progress from Shauna Green‘s Illini. It could be argued, though, that this game against the Scarlet Knights is just as important, especially as Illinois aims to move up a tier or two in the Big Ten pecking order in Green’s first season. A loss here would show the Illini aren’t ready to make such a leap forward. (N-G prediction record: 8-1)