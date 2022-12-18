Lineups
Illinois (9-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.9 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5.5 5.5 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.2 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.3 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Genesis Bryant ranked second nationally in free-throw percentage (.972) ahead of Friday’s games, with the North Carolina State transfer 35 of 36 at the line through 11 games. Her only miss was a home game against Oakland on Nov. 21 (3 for 4 on free throws). Mercer sophomore guard and Danville native Erin Houpt was the leader in Division I women’s college basketball in free-throw percentage (a perfect 28 for 28). Mercer’s next game is Monday at Kennesaw State.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 12.5 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.7 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 4.8 Somone, Senegal
Missouri (11-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Mama Dembele Jr. 5-6 3.8 Manlleu, Spain
G Lauren Hansen Sr. 5-8 14.7 Long Island, N.Y.
G Haley Troup Gr. 5-10 9.3 Gadsden, Ala.
F Hayley Frank Sr. 6-1 14.8 Strafford, Mo.
F Sarah Linthacum So. 6-3 3.5 Jefferson City, Mo.
FYI: The loss of the Tigers’ leading scorer from last season (Aijha Blackwell transferred to Baylor) has been barely noticeable from a statistical standpoint for Robin Pingeton‘s team through 12 games. Mizzou is averaging 70.4 points (70.5 points last season) and shooting 46.9 percent as a team (45.3 percent in 2021-22).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Katlyn Gilbert Gr. 5-10 4.5 Indianapolis
G Sara-Rose Smith Jr. 6-1 6.4 Victoria, Australia
C Jayla Kelly Jr. 6-3 5.3 Chesterfield, Mo.
DETAILS
Site: Mizzou Arena (15,061); Columbia, Mo.
TV: Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Holly Warlick (analysis) will have the call on the SEC Network.
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
Series: Illinois leads 9-6.
Last meeting: Missouri won 84-65 on Dec. 22, 2021, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have only won one of their past four games against the Tigers, with that win coming at Mizzou Arena in 2019. Illinois prevailed 58-51 against Missouri after Petra Holesinska had a game-high 22 points.
Beat writer
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
First taste of rivalry for Green, newcomers
Jada Peebles is the only current player on the Illinois roster to know what it’s like to beat Missouri. Peebles was a freshman for the Illini’s aforementioned 2019 win in the Tigers’ home arena. The Raleigh, N.C., native, who was held scoreless in 11 minutes versus Mizzou three years ago, didn’t quite know what the rivalry meant until she arrived on campus.
“It’s a real rivalry game,” Peebles said. “Everyone’s going at each other, not heated per se, but a pretty heated game to where this game actually matters. It’s a for real bragging rights game. Even with the coaches, like just trying to let them know (what it’s about), because even my freshman year, coming in, everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hate Missouri. I hate Missouri.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ It’s just something you have to learn to grow with the game.”
Peebles is 1-1 against Mizzou, while Illinois’ other four holdovers from last season’s roster — Kendall Bostic, Geovana Lopes, Adalia McKenzie and Jayla Oden — are 0-1 versus the Tigers. It’s the Illini’s more recent history in the series that has caught the attention of first-year Illinois coach Shauna Green.
“I was thinking about this actually (Friday) morning. It’s kind of been lopsided,” Green said. The Illini’s three losses in the past four meetings with Mizzou have been by an average margin of 19.3 points. “I don’t know how much of a rivalry it is. Our goal is to make it a rivalry, and that means competitive games, so that’s the plan.”
Showing poise late in win at Butler
Peebles’ blocked shot on Butler guard Jessica Carrothers‘ three-point attempt with seven seconds left in regulation and Illinois ahead by two points was the kind of difference-making play the Illini didn’t come up with in close losses to Delaware and Indiana. The play preserved the Illinois lead, as the Illini escaped with a 65-63 victory against the Bulldogs last Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“We talk all the time about, ‘Whether we win the game or lose the game, we’re going to learn from it,’” Green said. “We watch film. We break it down, and how can we apply that to the next situation so now, maybe the outcome is different. I really give our team a lot of credit. There was some times in that Indiana game we didn’t get the stop. We didn’t convert on the offensive play.To have that poise to be able to make a play when we needed a stop, I definitely think that was learning from that Indiana game.”
Guarding three-point arc key versus Tigers
Missouri has four different players that have made at least 10 three-pointers this season: Lauren Hansen (29 of 81 from beyond the arc), Hayley Frank (28 of 68), Haley Troup (17 of 47) and Ashton Judd (10 of 27). It’s that ability to knock down outside shots that Green was focused on ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Columbia, Mo.
“They can spread you out,” Green said. “All of them can shoot the three. They can go five out with their five player. They run really good action. If you mess up on handling some of their screens, they make you pay with threes. And they’re an experienced team. They’re all pretty much juniors, seniors. They’ve been there. They’ve done it.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 74, Missouri 70
Getting the same version of Makira Cook from the past four games (averaging 24.3 points during that stretch) is one key ingredient to the Illini pulling the “upset” Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Another one? Not letting Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank both go off for big games. The NET rankings suggest these are two evenly matched teams, with Illinois checking in at No. 32 and Mizzou at No. 33 entering the weekend. (N-G prediction record: 10-1)