Lineups
Illinois (10-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.1 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.4 Raleigh, N.C.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.8 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.8 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: A key difference between Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant is the assist-to-turnover ratio for the two primary Illini ball-handlers. Cook has 47 assists to go with 21 turnovers, while Bryant has about as many assists (36) as turnovers (34).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.4 Baltimore
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 4.1 Somone, Senegal
Florida Atlantic (8-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Aniya Hubbard Fr. 5-8 10.9 Hoover, Ala.
G Alexa Zaph Sr. 5-8 10.7 Jupiter, Fla.
G Joiya Maddox R-Jr. 6-0 8.3 Hoover, Ala.
F Janeta Rozentale R-Sr. 6-0 11.1 Dobele, Latvia
F Sofia Galeron Gr. 6-2 7.1 Burgos, Spain
FYI: The Owls’ 73-56 win on Monday at Chicago State extended Florida Atlantic’s winning streak to seven consecutive games, the longest winning streak for the program since the 2013-14 season. Two of the wins on that streak have been against non-Division I competition, as the Owls defeated D-II school Palm Beach Atlantic and NAIA program Florida National.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Devyn Scott Jr. 5-8 3.7 Montgomery, N.Y.
G Jada Moore Jr. 5-11 3.6 Denver
C Dyllan Hanna Fr. 6-2 7.0 St. Augustine, Fla.
DETAILS
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Streaming: BTN Plus (subscription).
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
➜ Series: Illinois and Florida Atlantic have never played.
➜ FYI: Starting with the 1982-83 season (the first schedule featuring full Big Ten play), only twice has Illinois won 10 regular-season nonconference games (the 1999-2000 and 2006-07 Illini teams, both under Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Theresa Grentz). Shauna Green‘s first Illinois team has a chance to match that mark by defeating Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Cook unlikely to play against Owls
Makira Cook was in street clothes ahead of Tuesday morning’s practice at State Farm Center as Illinois prepared for its final nonconference game of the season.
For a reason. Cook missed Sunday’s 76-66 win at Missouri due to an illness, and Illini coach Shauna Green indicated Cook could also be out for Wednesday’s home game against Florida Atlantic.
“She probably won’t be back (Wednesday),” Green said of Illinois’ starting junior point guard, “so my focus for her is to get her healthy and ready to go for Big Ten play. That’s kind of the plan going forward.”
Bostic ‘perfect fit’ for Green’s system
A lot of what Illinois does in its Phoenix transition offense starts with Kendall Bostic. It’s why Green and her coaching staff recruited the Kokomo, Ind., native so heavily while at Dayton when Bostic was a standout at Northwestern High School. Bostic wound up at Michigan State before transferring to Illinois and playing one season with Nancy Fahey as coach and staying on board after the Illini hired Green in March.
Bostic’s rebounding ability fits directly with what Green wants, and Bostic is a big part of the Illini ranking second in the Big Ten in rebounding average (43.1). More than a fifth of that production belongs to the 6-foot-2 Bostic, who has pulled down nearly 10 rebounds a game (averaging 9.7).
“She can play 40 minutes a game. She never stops running,” Green said. “So now she can rebound at that level. She can get it out and get it to our pushers really, really quick and now she can sprint down the floor and either set our drags or go post up. She’s a perfect fit for our system.”
McKenzie developing her overall game
Adalia McKenzie has four 20-point performances in 12 games this season after the 5-foot-10 Illini guard only had one such game as a freshman last season. McKenzie has also scored 10 or more points in all but one game as a sophomore, with that coming during Illinois’ 65-61 loss at Indiana on Dec. 4 when McKenzie had nine points.
Sunday’s win at Mizzou saw McKenzie score 16 of her 21 points in the paint. McKenzie also went 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and made both of her free-throw attempts.
“She has a really quick first step,” Green said. “And then just her strength. She’s so strong. She can handle in tight (situations) and also her determination, like she’s going to get there and then it’s if it goes in or not, and more often than not, it’s going in. She’s pretty much unstoppable just downhill and getting from point A to point B.
“She hit a lot of jump shots on Sunday, so now people are going to start switching out on her and trying to keep in front (of her). Now that she’s able to hit that mid-range pull-up, she’s going to be really, really hard to guard.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 75, Florida Atlantic 59
Resting Makira Cook makes a great deal of sense, especially with Big Ten play starting up again next week and the Illini slated to face three ranked conference teams in basically the first half of the month of January (No. 13 Iowa, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Indiana). Even sans Cook, Illinois showed at Missouri how good a team it is. The Illini will receive an early Christmas present with their 11th win of the season before taking a break for the holiday. (N-G prediction record: 11-1)