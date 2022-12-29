Lineups
Illinois (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.9 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.8 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 5.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.4 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: Bryant recorded the 12th triple-double of the Division I women’s basketball season with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in last Wednesday’s 81-46 home victory against Florida Atlantic. Manhattan’s Dee Dee Davis and Cornell’s Ania McNicholas have since added their names to that list of triple-double performers. Bryant, Davis and McNicholas are part of an 12-player group with one triple-double each, while Duquesne’s Megan McConnell is the only player with two this season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.6 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 6.1 Baltimore
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 3.6 Somone, Senegal
Wisconsin (4-9, 0-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Brooke Schramek Jr. 6-0 10.5 Naperville
G Julie Pospisilova Sr. 6-0 13.4 Prague
G Maty Wilke R-Fr. 5-10 12.9 Beaver Dam, Wis.
G Avery LaBarbera Gr. 5-6 10.6 Harrison, N.Y.
F Serah Williams Fr. 6-4 11.8 Brooklyn, N.Y.
➜ FYI: The Badgers have not played a game since a 70-60 loss at Green Bay on Dec 14. Wisconsin’s Dec 22 home nonconference game against Valparaiso was postponed due to last week’s winter storm. Marisa Moseley’s team has only one win in its past nine games, a 72-64 victory against St. Thomas on Dec. 11 in Madison, Wis.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sydney Hilliard Sr. 5-11 6.2 Monroe, Wis.
G Lily Krahn Fr. 5-10 3.7 Prairie du Chien, Wis.
DETAILS
➜ Site: Kohl Center (17,142); Madison, Wis.
➜ Streaming: BTN Plus (subscription).
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
➜ Series: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 41-40.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 75-66 against Wisconsin on March 2 at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
➜ FYI: The Illini have an over .500 all-time record against only two current Big Ten members: Minnesota (39-31; .557 winning percentage) and Michigan (41-37; .526). That means the .494 winning percentage Illinois has in games with Wisconsin is the third-highest one versus a Big Ten opponent. The Illini have won three of the last four games over the Badgers, with two of those wins coming at the Big Ten tournament.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Cook back at full strength for Illini
Before the start of Wednesday morning’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex, Makira Cook was doing individual work with assistant coach DeAntoine Beasley on one of the far auxiliary half-courts.
The Illinois junior guard is back to her normal pre-practice routine after missing Illinois’ wins against Missouri and Florida Atlantic last week with an illness. Illini coach Shauna Green said Cook is at full strength and will start Thursday night’s Big Ten matchup at Wisconsin.
The return of Cook — the Illini’s leader in points (17.9), assists (4.3) and minutes per game (29.6) — to the starting five creates a decision for Green on who will start at the off-guard spot alongside Cook.
Jayla Oden had been the choice for the 11 games Cook played. But Green indicated Wednesday she’s considering Oden, Genesis Bryant or Jada Peebles to join Cook, Adalia McKenzie, Brynn Shoup-Hill and Kendall Bostic in the starting five.
“It’s just going to be who we want to come off the bench and who we want to be in there,” Green said. “(Genesis), Jayla and Jada are all the three that depending on matchups, depending on who we’re playing, what’s the best lineup to go with. We’ll make that decision and go with it. I don’t think our players get too caught up in it.”
‘We’re a completely different team’
Green took some time after the Missouri win to talk to her team about big-picture items, like where the Illini stood in the NET rankings (currently 26th). It’s a new topic of conversation for many of the players on this roster.
The narrative has changed around the Illini program ahead of the resumption of Big Ten play with 16 conference games left in the regular season.
“It’s exciting (that) this year people are actually expecting us to win,” junior forward Kendall Bostic said. “As a team, we know we can win some games and that’s just a different mentality from last year having to going into some of those games, sick to your stomach, like, ‘Oh crap, we’re probably not going to win this game.’ ... We’re a completely different team.”
Guarding the perimeter is top of mind
Wisconsin is ranked in the middle third of the Big Ten in both made three-pointers per game (seventh at 7.5) and three-point shooting percentage (ninth at 33.6 percent), but what the Badgers are capable of doing from beyond the arc still has Green’s attention.
“Wisconsin’s dangerous because of their ability to shoot the three,” the Illinois coach said. “Their system is a lot of screens, a lot of action, and then they have a freshman post player (Serah Williams) that she’s dangerous down there. They present a lot of problems.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 80, Wisconsin 62
The Badgers look destined to battle with Rutgers for who’s going to finish in the cellar of the Big Ten. The fact that the Illini beat the Scarlet Knights by 18 earlier this month at home is an indication of how this game should go, even with Thursday night’s conference matchup taking place in Madison. Illinois can’t afford to stub its toe against lowly Wisconsin if the Illini want to have plenty of momentum going into Sunday’s New Year’s Day home showdown with Iowa. (N-G prediction record: 12-1)