Lineups
Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.5 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.5 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 5.3 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.8 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Cook has scored 20 or more points in each of her past six games, a stretch in which the Dayton transfer is averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game with a shooting slash of .449/.394/.875. The Illini are 5-1 in those six games when Cook has been on the floor, with the lone loss at Indiana on Dec. 4 when Cook had 33 points in a 65-61 loss to the Hoosiers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.1 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.6 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.9 Bataguassu, Brazil
Northwestern (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kaylah Rainey Sr. 5-6 4.5 Belleville
G Jasmine McWilliams Jr. 5-11 2.4 Indianapolis
G/F Sydney Wood Gr. 5-11 11.0 Olney, Md.
F Paige Mott Jr. 6-1 6.8 Philadelphia
F Caileigh Walsh So. 6-3 12.5 Sparta, N.J.
FYI: Five of the Wildcats’ seven losses are to teams currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 Michigan, No. 18 Oregon and No. 19 Duke. Northwestern’s other two losses were to DePaul and Michigan State (both in Evanston).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jillian Brown So. 5-10 8.6 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G Caroline Lau Fr. 5-9 3.0 Westport, Conn.
F Courtney Shaw Gr. 6-0 6.0 Perry Hall, Md.
DETAILS
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Sloane Martin (play-by-play) and former Michigan standout and current forward for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream Naz Hillmon (analyst) have the call on BTN.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Northwestern leads 49-34.
➜ Last meeting: Northwestern won 82-59 on Feb. 20, 2022, in Champaign.
➜ FYI: Illinois has lost 14 consecutive games against the in-state Wildcats. That’s tied for the longest losing streak the Illini have against a current member of the Big Ten. December’s four-point loss at Indiana was Illinois’ 14th straight defeat to the Hoosiers. The Illini’s last win against Northwestern was a 76-74 win in 2014 in Evanston when Ivory Crawford scored 19 points to pace Illinois.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Moving on from big win against Iowa
Illinois coach Shauna Green showed her team a clip during Tuesday’s film session of something the late Kobe Bryant said. The Hall of Fame shooting guard talked about forgetting what happened yesterday because the journey starts all over again today. Green was, of course, referencing how the Illini had to move on from Sunday’s upset of No. 12 Iowa and give their full attention to Northwestern.
“We have to be refocused because it’s going to be a completely different style of game,” junior guard Makira Cook said on Wednesday. “It’s just the mindset of, ‘Yeah, we beat Iowa and we’re getting a lot of attention, but that was four days ago.’ The win against Iowa doesn’t mean anything if we have a letdown and think we’re celebrities.”
Lopes delivers key minutes on Sunday
Green has mostly used a seven-player rotation with Cook, Adalia McKenzie, Kendall Bostic, Jada Peebles and Genesis Bryant all averaging 26 or more minutes per game. The next two players in terms of usage are Brynn Shoup-Hill (23.3 minutes) and Jayla Oden (19.3 minutes). The issue has been finding a post player to spell Bostic. Geovana Lopes filled that role in Illinois’ New Year’s Day win against the Hawkeyes with the 6-foot-3 forward/center — who returned to C-U for a third season to pursue a master’s degree — guarding Iowa’s Monika Czinano for a one-and-a-half minute stretch in the fourth quarter after Bostic picked up her fourth foul.
“Just the little things she did in those minutes was absolutely huge,” Green said of Lopes. “The energy she came in with, and that’s the thing I’ve been challenging our bigs is someone step up and someone be ready to go. ... I was happy for her and again, you talk about a senior, a veteran, someone just enjoying her last year, it was great to see her going out there and having success and helping us win that game.”
Bringing a blizzard downstate to C-U
Joe McKeown is now in his 15th season at Northwestern. One of those seasons featured Green as an assistant coach on McKeown’s Wildcats staff in the 2015-2016 campaign. McKeown’s “blizzard” zone defense wasn’t really in place, however, when Green was in Evanston with Northwestern more of a man-to-man defensive team.
“They rely heavily on their defense creating offense,” Green said of the Wildcats, who rank fifth in the Big Ten in steals per game at 9.62. “It’s something different. Not a lot of people play it and they’re super handsy and aggressive in it. That’s going to be the challenge. That’s what concerns me is they’re always in games because of their defense. They have been in every single game this season.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 73, Northwestern 59
A chance for a letdown after the big upset against Iowa? Perhaps. And yet, for as good as the Wildcats have been at creating turnovers, they have been equally careless with the ball (a minus 0.62 turnover differential). The Illini really should take care of business on their home floor and improve to 9-0 at State Farm Center with a win on Thursday night. (N-G prediction record: 14-1)