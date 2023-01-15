Lineups
Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.1 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.9 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.6 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 6.1 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Bostic has now posted double-doubles in three consecutive games (averaging 19.7 points and 14.3 rebounds during that stretch). The career-high 27 points Bostic scored in last Sunday’s 87-81 loss at No. 3 Ohio State were 10 more than her previous career-best mark with the 6-foot-2 junior forward tallying 17 points in an upset home win against No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 7.4 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.5 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.8 Bataguassu, Brazil
Minnesota (8-9, 1-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Katie Borowicz R-Fr. 5-7 10.3 Roseau, Minn.
G Mara Braun Fr. 6-0 16.1 Wayzata, Minn.
G Amaya Battle Fr. 5-11 10.1 Hopkins, Minn.
F Mallory Heyer Fr. 6-1 11.9 Chaska, Minn.
F Alanna Micheaux So. 6-2 13.5 Wayne, Mich.
FYI: Braun was the headliner of Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen’s top 10 recruiting class in 2022. The four-star Minnesota native was ranked 28th by ESPN’s HoopGurlz. Braun has been as advertised so far with six 20-plus point performances in 16 gamesas a freshman (missed nonconference loss at North Dakota State on Nov. 17 with a foot injury.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Mi’Cole Cayton Gr. 5-9 2.4 Stockton, Calif.
G Maggie Czinano So. 6-0 5.6 Watertown, Minn.
G/F Isabelle Gradwell Gr. 6-1 4.0 Marshalltown, Iowa
DETAILS
Site: Williams Arena (14,625); Minneapolis.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Illinois leads 39-31.
Last meeting: Minnesota won 87-54 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.
FYI: The Illini have won three of the past five games against the Gophers with a 2019 win at Williams Arena one of the few highlights from the Nancy Fahey era. Brandi Beasley had 18 points, asIllinois rallied from 17 points down in the third quarter to stun No. 12 Minnesota, 66-62.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Illini now have a target on their back
First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green admitted before Friday’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex she’ll have a conversation with her team ahead of Sunday’s Big Ten game at Minnesota about how opponents will approach games against the Illini given their standing in The Associated Press Top 25.
“Now you have a number by you, so they’re going to attack these games a little bit differently because it’s an opportunity for them to get a Top 25 win,” Green said. “I tell them like, ‘We have to be ready. We’re not coming in under the radar anymore.’ ... We’re constantly evaluating and evolving with expectations and how we handle them.
“For me, a number doesn’t matter because you still have got to play the games, but for recruiting purposes, and I think for just starting to earn that respect and change the program and change the narrative of this program that’s been the biggest thing for us.”
Chance to do some self-reflecting this week
Illinois used the first two practices of the week for self-evaluation before diving into a two-day prep for the Gophers starting on Friday. The Illini weren’t pleased with their past two games — particularly on the defensive end — with Illinois collecting an 85-79 home win against Northwestern before a six-point loss at No. 3 Ohio State.
“We didn’t have that same poise (as earlier in the season) when we played Ohio State,” Illini senior guard Jada Peebles said. “We looked frazzled instead of being poised in that moment, so just getting back to the basics, knowing who we are and just emphasizing the defense is what got us here and how the last two games we really haven’t locked in on that.”
Sunday’s matchup will feature the top two rebounding teams in the Big Ten with Minnesota leading the conference (43.4 rebounds per game) and Illinois right behind the Gophers, as the Illini average 42.5 rebounds a game. Minnesota collected a season-high 21 offensive board in Thursday night’s 65-59 home loss to Rutgers.
“They rebound at a high level,” Green said of Minnesota. “They don’t press and it’s not going to look like an Ohio State but ... they’re very handsy and they’re going to look to get steals. We have to do a really good job of valuing the possessions.”
McKenzie returning home to Minneapolis
First-half foul trouble saw Adalia McKenzie play only 20 minutes in the loss to the Buckeyes. As a result, McKenzie finished with a season-low five points on 1-of-10 shooting. Sunday’s game represents a homecoming for the sophomore guard, who grew up in suburban Minneapolis.
“She’s ready to bounce back. She knows she didn’t perform well the other day,” Green said of McKenzie. “That (Ohio State game is) a growing and learning experience for her. OK, you get two fouls early, you sit. Being able to stay mentally locked in and mentally sharp when you come back in and how can you impact the game in that second half when you didn’t play in the first half.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 24 Illinois 78, Minnesota 66
The Gophers are in desperate need of a win amid a four-game losing streak that includes back-to-back losses to lowly Wisconsin and Rutgers. A loss here would show the Illini weren’t ready for the national spotlight that comes with the program’s first national ranking since 2000. Illinois really shouldn’t have a problem with Minnesota, which is going through growing pains due to a roster dominated by freshmen. (N-G prediction record: 16-1)