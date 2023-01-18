Lineups
No. 21 Illinois (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.3 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.1 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 6.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 9.8 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Three Illini players are ranked in the top 15 in the Big Ten in scoring average entering Wednesday. Cook is fifth in the league in scoring, while McKenzie is 13th and Bryant is 15th. Michigan is the only other Big Ten to boast three top-15 scorers: Emily Kiser (8th), Laila Phelia (10th) and Leigha Brown (12th).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 7.1 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.2 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.7 Bataguassu, Brazil
No. 6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Yarden Garzon Fr. 6-3 12.4 Ra’anana, Israel
G Chloe Moore-McNeil Jr. 5-11 9.2 Sharon, Tenn.
G Sydney Parrish Jr. 6-2 12.5 Fishers, Ind.
G Grace Berger Gr. 6-0 11.1 Louisville, Ky.
F Mackenzie Holmes Sr. 6-3 21.2 Gorham, Maine
FYI: Berger, who missed more than a month with a right knee injury, returned for the Hoosiers’ 72-50 win at Northwestern on Jan. 8. The fifth-year guard went right into the starting five for Teri Moren‘s team and has averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 assists since her return (three games). Sara Scalia is now coming off the bench after starting Indiana’s first 14 games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sara Scalia Sr. 5-10 9.6 Stillwater, Minn.
G Lexus Bargesser Fr. 5-9 2.4 Grass Lake, Mich.
F Lilly Meister Fr. 6-3 2.6 Rochester, Minn.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Indiana leads 47-30.
Last meeting: Indiana won 65-61 on Dec. 4 against Illinois in Bloomington, Ind.
FYI: The Illini are 9-97 all-time against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Illinois’ last top-10 win was Nov. 27, 2014, when the Illini knocked off No. 9 Kentucky, 77-71, at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
‘Aggressive’ Shoup-Hill good sight for Green
Shauna Green has made it clear she views this season as Brynn Shoup-Hill‘s de-facto freshman year. The Dayton transfer, after all, played only six minutes per game as a true freshman for the Flyers in 2021-22 before the Goshen, Ind., native followed Green from western Ohio to C-U.
Asked what’s been different about Shoup-Hill the past few games, the first-year Illinois coach answered “aggressiveness.” The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Shoup-Hill has shot 57.1 percent from the field overall in Illinois’ past four games.
“She shot a couple shots at Minnesota that even I was like, ‘OK, Brynn that’s good.’ ... We need that from her. We need it to continue. I looked back at that first Indiana game, she only took one shot. This is a totally different Brynn going into (Wednesday night’s) game than it was December 4th.”
Guarding against having tired legs
Even with a full week in between games, Green sensed her players had some tired legs in the second half of Sunday’s 70-57 win at Minnesota. The numbers reinforced that with Illinois shooting 50 percent in the first quarter followed by 41.2 in the second quarter, 36.8 in the third quarter and 26.7 in the fourth quarter. With that in mind, Green adjusted her practice schedule this week with the Illini on the floor for 45 minutes on Monday with mostly film-related work beforehand. Green was hoping to keep practice to around 90 minutes on Tuesday.
“We need to get some more production from our bench,” Green said. Illinois’ bench players have scored a combined 13 points in its previous three games. “I believe in them and that will come. We’ll try to manage (our players’ minutes) as smartly as we can moving forward.”
The second time’s the charm for Illinois?
Wednesday night’s game with Indiana will mark Illinois’ first rematch of the season against a Big Ten opponent. The Hoosiers are 7-1 since their 65-61 win over the Illini in early December, while Illinois is 8-1 in that same stretch. Indiana’s lone loss was an 83-78 defeat at Michigan State on Dec. 29. The obvious difference between the first matchup and the second one is Grace Berger‘s presence for Indiana.
“They’re a lot different (with Berger on the floor),” Green said. “She’s one of the best players in the country. It will be a different look for us, another scoring threat. It will look different. We know what it feels like to play them the first time, but she’s a different component.”
In the first matchup, forward Mackenzie Holmes — whose 21.2 points per game rank 12th nationally — tallied more than a third of the Hoosiers’ points with 23 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals against the Illini.
“We have to give them different looks,” Green said. “We’ll double at times. We’ll play straight up at times. Holmes is going to get hers. We just have to try to neutralize the rest of their players and not let them get going from three.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 6 Indiana 77, No. 21 Illinois 73
Will the Illini have learned from missing out on top-10 wins against Indiana and Ohio State earlier this season? Illinois was unable to come up with a key stop in Bloomington and the wheels came off in the third quarter in Columbus. The Illini should take confidence from the Iowa win on New Year’s Day. But the Hoosiers are at their best now that they have Grace Berger back. (N-G prediction record: 17-1)