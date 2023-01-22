Lineups
No. 21 Illinois (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.0 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.2 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.6 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Bostic’s seven double-doubles rank fourth in the Big Ten behind a three-way, first-place tie of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, all three of whom have eight double-doubles apiece this season. Bostic is averaging 11.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.7 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.9 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.6 Bataguassu, Brazil
Northwestern (6-12, 0-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kaylah Rainey Sr. 5-6 5.3 Belleville
G Jasmine McWilliams Jr. 5-11 2.9 Indianapolis
G/F Sydney Wood Gr. 5-11 11.1 Olney, Md.
F Paige Mott Jr. 6-1 6.9 Philadelphia
F Caileigh Walsh So. 6-3 11.9 Sparta, N.J.
FYI: Illinois will mark the fourth AP Top 25 opponent the Wildcats will face in a five-game stretch. Northwestern lost 72-50 to No. 6 Indiana on Jan. 8, 93-64 at No. 10 Iowa on Jan. 11 and 84-54 at No. 2 Ohio State on Jan. 19. The Wildcats, who are on an eight-game losing streak, also played Purdue on Jan. 14 in Evanston, a 65-54 loss.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jillian Brown So. 5-10 6.9 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G Caroline Lau Fr. 5-9 4.3 Westport, Conn.
F Courtney Shaw Gr. 6-0 5.7 Perry Hall, Md.
Details
Site: Welsh Ryan Arena (7,039); Evanston.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Northwestern leads 49-35
Last meeting: Illinois won 85-79 on Jan. 5 in Champaign
FYI: The Illini will attempt to win consecutive games against Northwestern for the first time since Illinois posted back-to-back wins over the Wildcats in 2012 (Champaign) and 2013 (Evanston).
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Zeroing in on bench production
The zeros in the scoring column of the box score for Illinois’ four bench players — guards Jada Peebles and Jayla Oden and forwards Geovana Lopes and Aicha Ndour — in an 83-72 home loss to Indiana on Wednesday night wasn’t lost on first-year Illini coach Shauna Green. Of greater concern? That Illinois’ reserves also combined for only two rebounds, one steal, zero assists and zero blocked shots in the 11-point loss to the Hoosiers. Bench scoring has been a serious issue of late (a total of 13 bench points in the past four games).
“I think (the Indiana game) was a wake-up call for a lot of us,” Peebles said on Friday. “What we talked about is when we come into the game, it needs to be a spark versus a letdown. ... I think it’s very obvious to see that the scoring has gone down from the bench points but I think it’s also us coming off the bench and having confidence and knowing that they do need us to be that spark.”
Peebles has only one three-pointer since the Illini’s Iowa win on New Year’s Day. She’s 1 of 9 beyond the arc shooting during that four-game stretch.
“Even for Jada, we ran a couple of sets for her the other night ... trying to get her to get a clean look off, and I think with her if we can just get her to see a ball go in that she’ll be right back to it,” Green said. “She’s been putting the work in and that’s all you can control. She’s doing what she’s supposed to be doing.”
Concentrating on spacing the floor
Indiana defended Illinois’ backcourt trio of Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie as well as any opponent has done this season. The three combined to go 18 of 48 from the field for only 37.5 percent. Green pointed to how the Hoosiers used their length to their advantage with four starting guards who are 5-foot-11 or taller.
“Looking at the Indiana game, we weren’t screening that well,” Green said. “We weren’t hitting bodies. Our spacing wasn’t good. All of that stuff adds to if a possession was good or not. ... With how they were trying to guard Makira and tighten everything up, we have to remain spaced so now we can get kick outs to our shooters. We’re still learning (as a group), ‘OK, they play us this way, this is what we need to look at.’”
The challenge, Green said, on Sunday against Northwestern is different with Wildcats coach Joe McKeown‘s “blizzard” zone defense.
“They’re going to be up, trying to take away reversal passes,” the Illini coach said. “We have to really punch the gaps. We had success when we attacked and we got downhill in that first and second quarter (in the first matchup). We have to be aggressive against their zone.”
Not getting back on defense on Wednesday
Green and her coaching staff showed the players several clips from the Indiana game, where the Hoosiers scored far too easily in transition. The positive gains the Illini made defensively in a 70-57 win at Minnesota last Sunday were basically erased by what Indiana did on Wednesday night.
“Our whole philosophy defensively in transition is sprint three-point line to three-point line as fast as you can and then turn around,” Green said. “We were turning around at half-court. We were trying to match up. We were giving high-fives after a make, and they’re getting a layup. That’s not what we do. That’s discipline.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 21 Illinois 73, Northwestern 61
This starts an important stretch for the Illini with their next three games all ones Illinois should win. Take care of business and the Illini will begin February with plenty of confidence. The Wildcats are last in the Big Ten in scoring offense and scoring margin and second to last in scoring defense. Illinois needs to leave Evanston with its 16th win of the season. (N-G prediction record: 18-1)