Lineups
No. 22 Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.8 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.4 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.4 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.5 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: The nine points the Illini received from Jada Peebles in Sunday’s 67-64 win at Northwestern accounted for the most bench production Illinois has had in a game since the team’s 90-86 home win against No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day (10 bench points). Jayla Oden has now been held scoreless in three consecutive games and has played a combined 17 minutes against Minnesota, Indiana and Northwestern.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.9 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.7 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.5 Bataguassu, Brazil
Purdue (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jeanae Terry Sr. 5-11 6.7 Detroit
G Abbey Ellis Sr. 5-6 10.8 Melbourne, Australia
G Cassidy Hardin Sr. 5-10 7.5 Bargersville, Ind.
G Lasha Petree Sr. 6-0 14.9 Detroit
F Caitlyn Harper R-Sr. 6-2 11.1 Hartland, Wis.
FYI: Terry is now in her second season with the Boilermakers after playing in 53 games (34 starts) at Illinois. The former Illini guard has started all 19 games as a senior for Purdue and is averaging 6.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Madison Layden Sr. 6-1 6.9 Kokomo, Ind.
G/F Ava Learn So. 6-1 3.9 Hyde Park, N.Y.
F Rickie Woltman Sr. 6-4 3.9 St. Louis
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Purdue leads 64-19
➜ Last meeting: Purdue won 70-54 on Feb. 17, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
➜ FYI: Illinois has only won two of its past 21 games against the Boilermakers. The last time the Illini defeated Purdue was on Feb. 7, 2021, in Champaign when Illinois won 54-49. The Illini’s only other win against the Boilermakers during that 21-game stretch was a 47-46 road victory on Feb. 21, 2015, at Mackey Arena.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Heavy dose of Bostic what the Illini want
Illinois ran a pick-and-roll action late in Sunday’s win at Northwestern with Makira Cook finding Kendall Bostic for a layup with one second left on the shot clock. Bostic’s bucket put the Illini ahead 62-54 with 1:35 left in regulation. Getting Bostic heavily involved in the offense against the Wildcats (8-of-10 shooting for 16 points) was a focal point for Illinois coach Shauna Green, who has liked her junior forward’s “aggressive” mindset the past two games.
“That adds so much to our team ... because, ‘OK, are they going to double? How are they going to guard her?’ Green said. “She’s such an elite passer out of the post.”
Bostic has a better understanding of how important she is to what the Illini coaches want to do on offense.
“I have taken it upon myself to get myself into that (aggressive) mindset,” Bostic said. “Sometimes, I do feel like I overpass it but being confident in my ability, all the work I’ve put in with (assistant coach) Ryan (Gensler), you know, before practice, after practice, during the offseason just kind of seeing that pay off in practice and having the confidence to do it in the game and knowing my teammates and my coaches trust me to score the ball ... or when the shot clock is low they are going to go into me, just them having that faith and confidence in me, is huge.”
Talking big picture after Northwestern win
Green sensed her team’s disappointment after Sunday’s game at Northwestern. The fact Illinois only won by three points against the Big Ten’s last-place team dulled the mood in the locker room afterward. That’s where Green stepped in and pivoted to a big-picture talk with her team.
“I told these guys you have to be happy you won that game because that’s the type of game that can keep you out of an NCAA tournament if you put some of those (bad losses) together,” the Illini coach said.
Being projected as an NCAA tournament team — ESPN.com’s Charlie Creme had Illinois as a No. 8 seed in his latest bracket on Tuesday — is a welcomed sight for players like Bostic who endured last season’s 7-20 campaign.
“I feel like (last season) we kind of knew when our season was going to be over,” Bostic said. “It was just harder to want to win games because we knew it wouldn’t matter. Obviously, we all wanted to win but motivating yourself in the game, if you get down 15 points, that would turn into 30 by the fourth quarter.”
Terry watch: Guard helps Boilermakers go
Purdue has played Jeanae Terry, Abbey Ellis, Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petree as part of a four-guard lineup in four games this season, one of five variations used by second year coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilermakers are 3-1 with Terry, Ellis, Hardin and Petree as the starting guards, including a 75-56 home win this past Saturday against Minnesota. Terry has Green’s full attention.
“We have to be able to guard a lot of different action and we have to guard the three-point line and then they have a really big guard and obviously a kid who’s played here in Jeanae Terry who kind of is the engine that makes them go. We have to neutralize her and affect her vision so she’s not able to get them into their rhythm offensively.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 22 Illinois 77, Purdue 72
Not much separates these two teams, with the Illini and Boilermakers fifth and sixth in the Big Ten, respectively in offensive field-goal percentage. Purdue is third in field-goal percentage defense, while Illinois is fourth. That should make for a close game at State Farm Centeron Thursday night, but the Illini will still pick up win No. 17. (N-G prediction record: 19-1)