Lineups
No. 22 Illinois (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.8 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.1 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Illinois ranks in the top five in the Big Ten in both scoring offense (fifth; 78.2 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth; 63.1 points allowed per game). Michigan State, by comparison, is fourth in the league in offense (80.2) and fifth in defense (64.3).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.8 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.4 Bataguassu, Brazil
Michigan State (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kamaria McDaniel 5-10 Gr. 14.2 Inkster, Mich.
G Moira Joiner 5-10 Sr. 9.8 Saginaw, Mich.
G DeeDee Hagemann 5-7 So. 6.9 Detroit
G/F Matilda Ekh 6-0 So. 12.9 Vasteras, Sweden
F Isaline Alexander 6-3 So. 7.9 Keswick, Ontario
FYI: Spartans coach Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game, the school announced on Saturday. In a press release, the school said the 53-year-old Merchant was hospitalized but in “stable condition” after she “was involved in a minor one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning.” Associate head coach Dean Lockwood will act as Michigan State’s interim head coach.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Theryn Hallock Fr. 5-10 3.2 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G/F Tory Ozment R-Sr. 6-1 3.7 Buford, Ga.
F Taiyier Parks Sr. 6-3 7.6 Cleveland
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Michigan State leads 45-28.
➜ Last meeting: Michigan State won 75-60 on Dec. 9, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich.
➜ FYI: The Spartans already have an AP Top 25 win this season after Michigan State defeated then-No. 4 Indiana, 83-78, on Dec. 29 at the Breslin Center behind Kamaria McDaniel‘s team-high 24 points.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
‘Productive’ few days for Illini after loss
Illinois watched film of the Purdue loss on Friday. Shauna Green described it as a “productive film session”, with the Illini coach showing her team several clips in which it took the players 15 seconds to initiate the offensive set she called.
“We didn’t run the plays and then there was no pace to anything,” Green said of Thursday night’s loss. “I told them, ‘This is not unacceptable for what we do and how we do things.’ I don’t know the reason (for what happened against the Boilermakers). They don’t know the reason. I’m more concerned with, ‘OK, what are we going to do to not let this happen again? How can we continue to be the best versions of ourselves?’”
The response Green got in Friday’s hour-long practice after film and again during Saturday’s practice had the first-year Illinois coach feeling better about her team.
“It was probably one of the best practices that we had all year,” Green said. “We had another really great day (on Saturday). We put two days together of two of the better practices in a while, so hopefully this is something that will carry over and we’ll play better (on Sunday).”
Getting in some work with the head coach
Assistant coach DeAntoine Beasley was on the road recruiting this week. That meant Adalia McKenzie got in some individual workouts with Green. McKenzie scored a season-low two points in Thursday night’s 62-52 home loss to Purdue. The sophomore guard also had four turnovers and only two rebounds and one assist to show for her 26 minutes on the floor. McKenzie is 18 of 58 from the field (31.0 percent) over the last five games for the Illini.With McKenzie struggling of late, Green addressed a few areas in the sophomore’s game. Like McKenzie’s free-throw shooting. Developing her pull-up jumper. And also McKenzie’s trust with using her left hand as the 5-foot-10 guard has the tendency to go right when getting downhill to the basket.
“She’s missed some shots that we’re all used to her making,” Green said. “It’s just part of her growth. She has a lot of high expectations on her. She was putting a lot of pressure on herself. Just trying to develop that confidence in her because she’s going to be fine, but she also needs to go out there and counter how teams are playing her. ... I’m looking for her to have a good game (on Sunday).”
Defense feeds into offense for Spartans
Michigan State had a full week to prepare for the Illini, as all 14 Big Ten teams have two “bye” weeks in the regular season. Illinois had its first open week earlier this month between road games with Ohio State and Minnesota. Green admitted Saturday there are “a lot of areas” where Illinois and Michigan State are built the same with both teams featuring athletic guards and a stretch-four player. But there is one key difference between the teams.
“They are going to press us all game,” Green said. “They try to create offensively on turnovers. They play majority man-to-man similar to us. But Purdue had played all but 20 possessions of man-to-man (before Thursday night), but then they came out and played zone against us almost the whole game. You have to be ready for anything.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 22 Illinois 80, Michigan State 72
The Spartans have one bad loss this season (read: Wisconsin), but Michigan State also beat Indiana and fell to both Iowa and Purdue in overtime. This feels like a dangerous game for the Illini. Chances are, though, that Illinois’ shooters return to form, and the Illini avoid posting back-to-back losses for the first time this season. (N-G prediction record: 19-2)