Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.4 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.2 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: The 12 three-pointers the Illini made in last Sunday’s 82-71 loss at No. 8 Maryland marked the fourth time this season Illinois has hit for 10 or more three-pointers in a game. The fact Illinois was 12 of 22 (54.5 percent) from beyond the arc against the Terrapins was just as significant, as the Illini had been 47 of 166 (28.3 percent) on their three-point attempts in the previous nine games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.8 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.5 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
Penn State (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makenna Marisa Sr. 5-11 18.2 McMurray, Pa.
G Shay Ciezki Fr. 5-7 11.1 Lancaster, N.Y.
G Leilani Kapinus R-So. 5-10 10.9 Madison, Wis.
G Taniyah Thompson Sr. 5-11 8.7 Hamden, Conn.
F Alexa Williamson Gr. 6-2 5.8 Houston, Pa.
FYI: Marisa went for 22 points in the Nittany Lions’ 67-55 home loss to No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night. It was the Pennsylvania native’s 36th career game scoring 20 or more points at Penn State. Marisa, who has posted 1,717 career points, needs just nine more to pass Angie Potthoff for 10th place all-time in program history.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Chanaya Pinto Sr. 6-1 5.2 Maputo, Mozambique
F Anna Camden Sr. 6-3 2.3 Downingtown, Pa.
F Ali Brigham Jr. 6-4 4.0 Franklin, Mass.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Penn State leads 39-16.
Last meeting: Penn State won 90-72 on Jan. 16, 2022, in University Park, Pa.
FYI: Illinois is only 2-17 in its last 19 games against the Nittany Lions. Both wins have come on the road, with the Illini prevailing 91-76 in 2015 and 70-66 in 2020. Jada Peebles was the only current player on the Illinois roster to have played in that 2020 win (scored two points in five minutes).
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Illini ‘hope’ to have Bryant back in lineup
Illinois coach Shauna Green sounded optimistic about the progress Genesis Bryant made during the week leading up to the Penn State game. Bryant was “full go” at practice for the first time on Friday, as the junior guard recovers from a left ankle injury.
“As of right now, you know, hope so,” Green said when asked on Friday if Bryant would be available to play against the Nittany Lions. “She’s made some really good recovery, so hopefully she’ll be able to go on Sunday.”
Green felt quite a bit different on Feb. 9 after Bryant went down late in the first quarter of the Illlini’s win at Nebraska. Bryant didn’t return and was on crutches in the locker room after the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Bryant also sat out last Sunday’s loss at Maryland.
“I thought it was really bad,” Green said of her initial reaction to Bryant’s injury. “I prepared myself for the worst. I always do that, so I’ll be happy if it’s anything better. ... Really it’s remarkable how quickly she’s recovered. Now, I don’t know what percentage she’ll be at (Sunday).”
‘Really important for us to play our best’
Green and junior forward Kendall Bostic both agreed the timing of the team’s second bye week could not have been better with Illinois coming off back-to-back road games on opposite side of the Big Ten landscape in Nebraska and Maryland. Green gave her players two days off with two days of self-scout in the middle of the week before diving into prep for Penn State on Friday and Saturday. The chance to get a mental break, as much as anything else, was advantageous for Illinois with a little more than a week left in the regular season.
“(The next three games are) very important,” Bostic said. ... “Like you said, last three games, the season is coming to a close. It’s really important for us to play our best basketball at this point.”
Turning up the pressure in practice setting
The effectiveness of Maryland’s full-court press against Illinois to the tune of 25 Illini turnovers was something Green devoted a significant portion of practice this past week addressing. Green had assistant coach DeAntoine Beasley and the team’s male practice players attempt to simulate what Illinois has faced this season in games, as the Illini aim to fix their turnover issues.
“We told them, ‘Attack, pressure as much as you can’ and there was some times, look, we turned the ball over a lot, but there was some growth in there, too,” Green said. “I told our team after Maryland, ‘That’s that next step. All those top teams, most of them, put that press on, and we have got to be able to handle it and we have got to get better at it.’ ... Penn State’s going to press us, so we’ll see if we have gotten any better on Sunday.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 74, Penn State 65
The Illini can’t complain too much about a 2-2 start to February, especially given Genesis Bryant‘s injury at Nebraska. A finishing stretch that includes the Nittany Lions, Nebraska and Rutgers creates a scenario where Illinois should win all three. Makenna Marisa will likely get hers, so limiting Penn State’s supporting cast holds the key to Illinois earning win No. 20 on Sunday. (N-G prediction record: 23-3)