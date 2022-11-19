Lineups
Illinois (3-0)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 15.0 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 6.3 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 3.0 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.7 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Cook and Genesis Bryant
- are the key reason why the Illini are shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Cook is 8 of 10 from deep, while Bryant has connected on 8 of 15 three-point attempts (53.3 percent).
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.0 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 7.7 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 6.0 Somone, Senegal
Evansville (2-1)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Anna Newman Gr. 5-4 6.3 Evansville, Ind.
G Myia Clark Sr. 5-7 14.7 Schaumburg
G A’Niah Griffin Sr. 6-1 12.0 Louisville, Ky.
G/F Abby Feit Sr. 6-1 12.0 Normal
C Barbora Tomancova R-Jr. 6-3 11.0 Brno, Czech Republic
FYI:
- The Purple Aces — coming off a 82-57 home win against Chicago State on Wednesday — have two fifth-year seniors (Clark and Griffin) and a graduate student (Newman) among their starting five. That trio has made a combined 222 starts at the Division I college level.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kynidi Mason Striverson Fr. 5-8 9.0 Sellersburg, Ind.
G Elly Morgan So. 5-10 1.7 Melbourne, Australia
F Jossie Hudson Sr. 6-1 3.3 Evansville, Ind.
DETAILS
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio:
- Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400- AM and 93.9-FM.
Streaming:
- Big Ten Plus (subscription).
Series:
- Illinois is 2-0 all-time against Evansville.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 59-44 against Evansville on Dec. 15, 2019, at State Farm Center in Champaign.
FYI: Jada Peebles is the only current member of the Illini to have played in that 2019 win against the Purple Aces with the then-freshman guard scoring three points in 16 minutes. Kennedi Myles — now a senior at Marquette — pulled down a freshman-record 20 rebounds in the win, while Petra Holesinska — currently playing overseas with Spar Gran Canaria in Spain —
- poured in a game-high 25 points, including seven three-pointers.
BEAT WRITER
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S STORYLINES
Spending plenty of time together
The schedule gets much busier for Illinois in the next eight days with four games during that span, starting with Saturday’s home game with Evansville before the Illini host Oakland on Monday night and then travel to the Atlantic coast of Florida for two games in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 25 (Charlotte) and Nov. 26 (Delaware).
First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green said this early stretch of four games in eight days will feature one-day prep in between the Evansville and Oakland games, an off day and a travel day/practice day before another practice in Daytona Beach on Thanksgiving Day.
“Two days is our normal prep time. Preparing in one day, it’s always difficult but it’s also the name of the game and it does prepare you for when you get into conference tournament time,” Green said. “You may have it where you are playing back-to-back. Like I’ve said to them, there’s no excuses whether the game is at 11 a.m. or you have one-day prep. You have to come out and you have to execute and you have to do your job.”
Getting freshmen some valuable minutes
The benefit of a 100-38 home win on Wednesday against McNeese State? Well, aside from the positive vibes of starting the season 3-0, it was the chance for Green to on the one hand get all four freshmen — Camille Jackson, Samantha Dewey, Kam’ren Rhodes and Liisa Taponen — some game time but also rest key starters. Jackson, Dewey and Rhodes each played 12 or more minutes, while Taponen logged a six-minute shift. That meant only one of the Illini’s starters played more than 18 minutes versus the Cowgirls, and that was sophomore guard Jayla Oden with 28 minutes.
“I just think it’s key because there are going to be some games where they don’t get that (playing time),” Green said of giving her four-player freshman class an extended run on Wednesday. “For their progression, you need some game minutes. I understand that. It’s obviously good to get them experience and also to save some legs for all of our players because we are really going into a tough stretch and a ton of games.”
Starting to find her comfort level again
Jada Peebles working back from offseason surgery for a leg injury has been a extended process for the senior guard. One where she’s starting to feel like her old self again. Peebles bounced back from a tough shooting night in the season opener against Long Island University (1 of 11 from field) to score 14 points in Sunday’s win against Alcorn State, thanks in large part to a 4 for 5 performance from beyond the arc. She followed that up with a solid seven points and four assists in 19 minutes versus McNeese State on Wednesday.
“I felt good to see the ball go in the basket (against Alcorn State),” Peebles said. “I felt good to be out and comfortable and confident on the court. I think my groove is coming back, day by game, game by game, practice by practice. ... I think, at first, I needed the mental part to come back, but then, as the games got started, it was like, ‘Let’s physically catch up. I’m here. I see it. I’m ready to get this shot off.’”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 73, Evansville 51
The Illini haven’t been perfect despite winning their first three games by an average margin of 42.7 points. Like getting beat on back-door cuts and having McNeese State outrebound them by two on the offensive glass. Correcting those issues are a must with a more challenging December schedule nearly here. (N-G prediction record — 3-0).