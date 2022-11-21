Lineups
Illinois (4-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 15.5 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 7.8 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 3.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 9.8 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: A 93-54 home win by the Illini against Evansville on Saturday marked the third consecutive game Illinois has scored 90 or more points in a game, the first time in program history that feat has been achieved.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.5 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.3 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 5.5 Somone, Senegal
Oakland (2-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Raquel Ferrer-Bernad Gr. 5-6 6.3 Lleida, Spain
G Kennedie Montue So. 5-11 12.0 Pittsburgh
G Breanne Beatty Sr. 5-8 9.0 Worthington, Ohio
F Linda Van Schaik 5-10 6.3 Oud-Beijerland, Netherlands
F Miriam Ibezim So. 6-2 2.0 Rochester, N.Y.
➜ FYI: Tenth-year Grizzlies coach Jeff Tungate worked the transfer portal this offseason with Ferrer-Bernad arriving from Florida International while Van Schaik joined Oakland by way of Louisiana-Monroe. Montue has benefited from a huge jump in playing time after only playing 7.9 minutes per game in 19 games (no starts) as a freshman with the Grizzlies last season. Now, the Steel City native is averaging 27.7 minutes through three games with a team-high six made three-pointers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Brooke Daniels Fr. 5-6 5.7 Macomb, Mich.
G Sug Williams Jr. 5-8 5.3 Ecorse, Mich.
F Alexis Johnson Jr. 5-10 9.3 Farmington Hills, Mich.
DETAILS
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400- AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Streaming: Big Ten Plus (subscription).
➜ Series: Illinois has a 1-1 all-time record against Oakland.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois lost 62-61 in overtime on Dec. 8, 2010, in Rochester, Mich.
➜ FYI: The Illini close out a five-game homestand on Monday versus Oakland before heading to Daytona Beach, Fla. for two neutral-site games against Charlotte (Friday) and Delaware (Saturday).
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s storylines
Peebles finds her shooting stroke
Jada Peebles has looked like a completely different player since her 1-for-11 shooting performance in Illinois' season-opening win against Long Island. The 5-foot-10 senior guard out of Raleigh, N.C. is averaging 11.7 points over the past three games. Shooting three-pointers at a high rate has led to that production, with Peebles going 9 of 11 from beyond the arc in wins over Alcorn State, McNeese State and Evansville.
Peebles scored all 14 of her points — including a 4-for-4 ledger on three-pointers — in the first half of the Illini's rout against the Purple Aces.
"I had my teammates support behind me," Peebles said, "letting me know they were always there for me so it felt good to be able to come back and do what I did. It was a rough patch (for me), but we got to where we are now. I think it was just my teammates finding me (versus Evansville) and the confidence of when I was open letting it fly and having it go in."
First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green credited Peebles' commitment to improving her shooting stroke.
"She keeps working," Green said. "Every game, every day in practice, she's getting more back and feeling comfortable and you can see the confidence in her. It's awesome to see, and that's a credit to her just putting the work in. She's in the gym nonstop. She got in extra when she wasn't happy with how she was shooting. She was in there late at night. ... Every time she's shooting it, I think it's going in, so really, really happy for her. She's a key, key piece for us."
Bench carrying its own weight
The top seven players in Green's rotation have all had a successful start to the 2022-23 season. Green has kept the same starting five of Makira Cook, Jayla Oden, Adalia McKenzie, Brynn Shoup-Hill and Kendall Bostic for all four games and used Peebles and Genesis Bryant as the first two Illinois players off the bench.
The plan has gone off without a hitch, as the Illini have averaged 89.5 points per game as a team, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten.
Bryant had a game-high 19 points in the 39-point win over Evansville and added eight rebounds, as Illinois got 39 points from its bench players.
"I really don't care who starts," Green said. "We have 7, 8 kids that could start. I really love when (Bryant) and (Peebles) get in the game, it's pretty much instant offense. They give us a really big spark off the bench. If you are going to be a great team, an elite team, and win a lot of games you can't just have one or two people. It has to be balanced scoring and we have that right now. ... You can't just take away one person. You can't just take away two people. We have multiple options. I love having that offense, and really offense and defense, with the energy that they bring off the bench right now."
Ahead of schedule?
Peebles made it clear after Saturday's win that the Illini "haven't accomplished anything yet" despite their 4-0 start to the season.
And there's plenty of merit to that statement considering Illinois has played low-major competition so far. The last time the Illini started the season 4-0? Nancy Fahey's second Illinois team in 2018-19 opened up with four wins only to finish that season at 10-20.
Still, Green seemed to indicate Saturday this Illini team is ahead of where she thought they might be.
"I told them the other day in our team meeting. It kind of hit me. I'm like, 'I don't feel like this is my first year with them or our first year together,'" Green said. "I feel like we've come and got together and are very tight together in a short time. When you have that togetherness, when you have that trust, everything else can happen. When you don't have the togetherness and the trust, I don't care what we're running, what defense we put in, it does not matter. This team is tight. They're connected. They all want the same thing and they really don't care how they go about it and who does it. That's what I'm impressed about most with this group."
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 79, Oakland 57
Starting the season 7-0 isn't out of the question, and the Illini are more than halfway there to accomplishing that. Whether the Grizzlies can be the first team all season to truly challenge Illinois will be answered on Monday night. Oakland hasn't played since getting routed by Michigan State last Tuesday, so there's been plenty of time for the Grizzlies to work on what went wrong in East Lansing, Mich. (N-G prediction record — 4-0).