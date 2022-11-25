Lineups
Illinois (5-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 16.0 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 8.8 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 3.4 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 9.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Through five games, the Illini rank fourth nationally in scoring margin (39.2 points) behind LSU (65.4), Michigan State (45.0) and South Carolina (39.4)
- . Illinois is also in the top 20 in the country in four other major categories (scoring offense, scoring defense, offensive field-goal percentage and defensive field-goal percentage).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.4 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.8 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 5.0 Somone, Senegal
Charlotte (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada McMillian Sr. 5-7 11.8 Raleigh, N.C.
G Dazia Lawrence R-So. 5-8 17.0 Greenville, N.C.
G Mikayla Boykin Sr. 5-9 17.5 Clinton, N.C.
G Jacee Busick Jr. 6-1 4.0 Kernersville, N.C.
F Mya McGraw So. 6-2 3.0 Gainesville, Fla.
FYI: Cara Consuegra — now in her 12th season as the 49ers’ coach — has leaned heavily on a six-player rotation of Boykin, Busick, Lawrence, McGraw, McMillian and Keanna Rembert, who transferred from Illinois last offseason after Nancy Fahey retired and Shauna Green became the Illini’s coach. That six-player group has accounted for 88.8 percent of Charlotte’s total minutes through four games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Aylesha Wade 5-6 So. 1.3 York, S.C.
G Tamia Davis 5-7 Sr. 2.0 Raleigh, N.C.
F Keanna Rembert R-Fr. 6-2 8.5 Raleigh, N.C.
DETAILS
Site:
- The Ocean Center (8,020); Daytona Beach, Fla.
Radio: Scott Beatty
- will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM.
Streaming:
- FloHoops (subscription).
Series:
- Illinois and Charlotte have never met.
FYI: The Illini are seeking the program’s first 6-0 start to the season since 1986-87 when under coach Laura Golden
- Illinois reached that mark with a 78-76 victory at Kentucky on Dec. 14, 1986.
Beat writer
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Giving Oden the green light
Shauna Green liked what she saw from Jayla Oden during Monday night’s 84-55 victory at home against Oakland. The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard out of Baltimore had a season-high 13 points, the third straight game Oden has gone for 10 or points. It’s what Oden did during a three-and-a-half-minute stretch to start the third quarter in the win over the Grizzlies that Green wants to see more of with Oden getting into the paint for two layups and a made jump shot in the lane.
“I have to stay on her, because she can be an amazing player. She shows glimpses of it, but it’s the consistency. Defensively, it’s the consistency. Offensively, her taking shots. I mean, I’m sitting there, yelling at her to take open shots. No one would ever have to tell me that (when I played). I have a hard time understanding when you don’t take open shots. I thought she was aggressive (on Monday night), and that’s what we have been telling her: ‘Be aggressive. Go until you’re stopped.’ And she was really attacking the rim. Hopefully, this gives her confidence. We need her to score.”
Bryant doing a little bit of everything
The box score for Genesis Bryant during Monday night’s win told an interesting story. The junior guard’s nine points and 30 percent shooting percentage in the 29-point victory over Oakland were both season lows for Bryant through five games. On the flip side? Bryant had a season-high six assists and also pulled down six rebounds.
Bryant — who has been Illinois’ top player off the bench in averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists — had a key moment to close out the first quarter with an acrobatic backup layup just before the buzzer sounded to help the Illini regain a 10-point lead at 23-13 versus the Grizzlies.
“I think that’s what great players do,” said Green of Bryant affecting the game in multiple ways. “We talk about this as a program all the time, you are going to have nights where the ball doesn’t in, but you have to hang your hat on every night consistency in your defense and rebounding. How do you make an impact on the game? Sometimes, it’s going to be through scoring, but the things you can (also) control is your defense, your ability to take care of the ball and your rebounding.”
Scouting report for Daytona Beach trip
The Thanksgiving weekend tournament represents a step up in mid-major competition for Illinois. Charlotte and Delaware both won their respective conference tournaments last season — Conference USA in the case of the 49ers and the Colonial Athletic Conference for the Blue Hens — to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
Charlotte lost Octavia Jett-Wilson to graduation from that NCAA team but guards Mikayla Boykin and Jada McMillian are back after they were the team’s second- and third-leading scorers last season.
Green is looking forward to seeing how her Illinois team handles playing on a neutral court after its five-game opening homestand.
“This is something I’m not used to playing the first five games at home,” the first-year Illinois coach said. “We never did that (at Dayton). I’m used to being on the road. Then, you have two good teams. Charlotte’s a really good team, a really good program that their coach does an unbelievable job. They’re going to be another notch up. Each game continues to climb in terms of competition.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 70, Charlotte 60
Oakland was the first team to make things uncomfortable for the Illini in the first half on Monday night. Still, Illinois pulled away after the break despite a poor shooting night from three-point range from players not named Jada Peebles. Expect the 49ers to try to follow a similar blueprint. Whether Charlotte can be more effective than the Grizzlies were at forcing the Illini to play a half-court game will be answered on Friday. (N-G prediction record: 5-0).