Lineups
Illinois (6-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 14.0 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 8.7 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.2 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 9.0 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: Friday night's 70-43 victory against Charlotte in Daytona Beach, Fla., was the first game this season Illinois didn't have at least four players reach double figures in scoring. McKenzie was the Illini's lone player to hit double digits, matching her season-high with 17 points in the 27-point win.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 12.7 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.0 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 5.0 Somone, Senegal
Delaware (3-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jewel Smalls Sr. 5-7 9.4 Roswell, Ga.
G Kharis Idom Gr. 5-8 9.0 Orlando, Fla.
G Tara Cousins Jr. 5-8 7.0 Washington, D.C.
G/F Makayla Pippin Sr. 5-11 9.6 Indianapolis
F Klarke Sconiers Sr. 6-2 9.8 Queens, N.Y.
➜ FYI: To say the Blue Hens started from scratch after last season's trip to the NCAA tournament would be a huge understatement. Delaware not only lost all five starters from that 2021-22 team, but saw coach Natasha Adair depart Newark, Del., after the season to take over the Arizona State women's basketball program. Since a season-opening 82-62 victory at Longwood, first-year coach Sarah Jenkins' Blue Hens have struggled on the offensive end, averaging 56.5 points over the past four games, including a 53-49 loss to Fresno State in their first game at the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Invitational on Friday.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Nakiyah Mays-Prince Fr. 5-5 6.6 Chicago
F Michelle Ojo So. 6-0 8.0 Virginia Beach, Va.
DETAILS
➜ Site: The Ocean Center (8,020); Daytona Beach, Fla.
➜ Audio: Scott Beatty will have the online-only call at FightingIllini.com.
➜ Streaming: FloHoops (subscription).
➜ Series: Illinois and Delaware have never met.
➜ FYI: The Illini rank third in the country in field-goal percentage defense through six games with Illinois' opponent shooting 27.5 for the season. Only LSU (24.9 percent) and South Carolina (27.1) have been better defensively in that metric.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Not worrying about the past
Shauna Green was deliberate about one thing when she took the Illinois job in late March: She wouldn't watch any tape from last season's 7-20 Illini team. That meant all Green saw of that 2021-22 team was for 40 minutes when the then-Dayton coach and her Flyers defeated Nancy Fahey and Illinois 67-53 in Daytona Beach, Fla., last year.
Green wanted to create a blank slate for the five players — Kendall Bostic, Geovana Lopes, Adalia McKenzie, Jayla Oden and Jada Peebles — who decided to stick it out in Champaign after the coaching change.
"It's interesting, because some people might think that's crazy to not watch any of last season's film," Green said, "but, in my mind, what would that have done to see the past when it's completely different systems of what we do? I think the nice thing is I had some awareness of the players. Kendall Bostic, I recruited (her while at Dayton). I knew what she was like in high school, and I kind of followed her throughout her career. Jada Peebles, we recruited a little bit at Dayton .... so there was some familiarity with some of the players and the only thing I really wanted to see was with my own eyes.
"Teaching them what we do and how do they fit in our system is what I was concerned about. I think it also helps to not have preconceived thoughts on players. What they were last year doesn't mean they're going to be that way this year, so that was just a decision that I made. And everybody probably does it different."
Putting their foot on the gas
It's no secret about Green's plan for the Illini on offense: Run. The six-seconds-or-less Phoenix-transition offense is when Illinois is at its best. It's a system she brought over from Dayton. How opposing teams counter that — and how the Illini deal with that situation when it happens — is the "game of chess" Green knows will play out over the next few months, especially as Illinois steps into Big Ten play.
"Our tempo and our pace are going to be really important so we can get easy points in transition, which that's why we are scoring at such a high percent, high clip right now is we're getting a lot in transition," Green said. "But that also stems from our defense and us getting stops so we can play the pace and the tempo that we want to play."
Road trips
Friday night's win over Charlotte in Daytona Beach, Fla., started a stretch of nine games where the Illini will only play twice at State Farm Center. It's part of the ebb and flow of a schedule that saw Illinois play a five-game homestand to start the season.
Following Saturday's Daytona Beach Tournament finale with Delaware, the Illini will play their first true road game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Pittsburgh (5-0) next Wednesday before Illinois' conference opener at No. 6 Indiana (6-0) on Dec. 4. The Illini have home games next month with Rutgers (Dec. 7) and Florida Atlantic (Dec. 21) while also hitting the road to play Butler (Dec. 11), Missouri (Dec. 18) and Wisconsin (Dec. 29).
Green is looking forward to watching how her team will handle adversity, something that hasn't come along really at all through six games.
"Since our (secret) scrimmage (against Notre Dame), we haven't been in a tight game," the Illinois coach said. "That is important. Some of these blowout games, they don't really help you, you know. The progression of this schedule it benefits this team. We got some confidence (early). It kind of just keeps progressing up, and it works in our favor."
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 70, Delaware 48
The Blue Hens have looked out of sorts, particularly on offense, with a roster featuring plenty of pieces in different roles. The Illini would do well to be tested before Big Ten play starts next month, but that will have to wait another game (perhaps at Pittsburgh) as Illinois wraps up its Florida trip with another resounding win. (N-G prediction record: 6-0).